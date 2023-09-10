Southbound Bridge Is Open Again

TRAVEL ADVISORY: SOUTHBOUND THRUWAY (I-87/I-287) IN ROCKLAND COUNTY HAS REOPENED FOLLOWING EMERGENCY BRIDGE REPAIRS All Southbound Lanes South of Exit...Read More
September 9, 2023
TRAVEL ADVISORY: SOUTHBOUND THRUWAY (I-87/I-287) IN ROCKLAND COUNTY HAS REOPENED FOLLOWING EMERGENCY BRIDGE REPAIRS
All Southbound Lanes South of Exit 12 Are Fully Open, Including the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
All Lanes Reopened Shortly After 4 p.m. Following 15-Hour Emergency Bridge Repair Operation
Badly Damaged Portion of South Broadway Overpass Successfully Removed
Endurance Swimmer’s Journey Down the Hudson Nears New York Harbor Finish Line
September 9, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh was on the final stretch of his 315-mile aquatic journey down the
Southbound Traffic on the Cuomo Bridge Shuts Down Friday Night
September 8, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Driving From Rockland To Westchester this weekend? Can't Get There From Here. The southbound lanes of the
Knicks Help Refurbish Basketball Court at Children’s Village
September 8, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---- The New York Knicks, the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the NBA teamed up to refurbish an
Second-Year Coach Striving to Bring Stability to Hackley
September 7, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- No matter the level, successful football programs have stability. That is exactly what second-year coach Joe McDermott
First Electric Bus Unveiled in Tarrytown School District
September 6, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The first electric school bus in the Tarrytown School District was recently unveiled. A ribbon-cutting was held
Bulldogs Facing Rebuilding Season in 2023
September 6, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Everything points to a rebuilding year for the Bulldogs as they adjust to yet another head coaching
Dobbs Ferry Confident of Continuing Winning Tradition on Gridiron
September 5, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Dobbs Ferry has not one but two tremendous running backs to replace in bruiser Brian Dann and
Governor Hochul Drops In On Opening Day At Washington Irving School
September 5, 2023
Along with their regular teachers and school administrators, students at Tarrytown's Washington Irving School had a few extra adults there
