Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Solemn 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Held at Patriots Park Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 5 September 10, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow fire departments held a solemn memorial ceremony at Patriots Park Sunday morning to mark the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Elected officials from Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow were in attendance, as were Congressman Mike Lawler and State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky. "There are not many days that we remember exactly what we were doing at the exact place and the exact time," said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna, who was a senior in college 22 years ago. "That memory is fading. Let us remember our enduring promise to never forget." Lawler was in his fifth day as a freshman at Suffern High School when news of the hijacked planes taking down the Twin Towers in Manhattan came over the loud speaker. "2,977 lives were extinguished in a moment," Lawler said. "As a community it is important that we do remember." "We need to remember that at a moment's notice anything can happen," Shimsky said. "That day there were so many heroes, many of whom have their lives. I'm sure everyone knows someone who isn't here today." Sleepy Hollow First Assistant Fire Chief Billy Ryan helped sort through the rubble at Ground Zero almost daily for nine months. "That day was a blur," Ryan said. "It was just a very long, brutal period of time. Pass those stories on and learn from it. Do your job the best way you can with dignity." Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown referred to a poem written by Maya Angelou called "When Great Trees Fall," which says, in part, "When great trees fall in forests, small things recoil into silence, their senses eroded beyond fear. When great souls die, the air around us becomes light, rare, sterile. We breathe, briefly. Our eyes, briefly, see with a hurtful clarity. Our memory, suddenly sharpened, examines, gnaws on kind words unsaid, promised walks never taken…And when great souls die, after a period peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly. Spaces fill with a kind of soothing electric vibration. Our senses, restored, never to be the same, whisper to us. They existed. They existed. We can be. Be and be better. For they existed." Community News Lighthouse Swimmers Raise the Stakes in Charity Event September 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- A parade of thunderstorms over the previous two days had organizers of the second annual Lighthouse Swim... Top News Southbound Bridge Is Open Again September 9, 2023 TRAVEL ADVISORY: SOUTHBOUND THRUWAY (I-87/I-287) IN ROCKLAND COUNTY HAS REOPENED FOLLOWING EMERGENCY BRIDGE REPAIRS All Southbound Lanes South of Exit... Community News Endurance Swimmer's Journey Down the Hudson Nears New York Harbor Finish Line September 9, 2023 By British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh was on the final stretch of his 315-mile aquatic journey down the... Top News Southbound Traffic on the Cuomo Bridge Shuts Down Friday Night September 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Driving From Rockland To Westchester this weekend? Can't Get There From Here. The southbound lanes of the... Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Knicks Help Refurbish Basketball Court at Children's Village September 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo---- The New York Knicks, the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the NBA teamed up to refurbish an... Rivertowns Sports Second-Year Coach Striving to Bring Stability to Hackley September 7, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- No matter the level, successful football programs have stability. That is exactly what second-year coach Joe McDermott... School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News First Electric Bus Unveiled in Tarrytown School District September 6, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The first electric school bus in the Tarrytown School District was recently unveiled. A ribbon-cutting was held... Irvington NewsRivertowns Sports Bulldogs Facing Rebuilding Season in 2023 September 6, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Everything points to a rebuilding year for the Bulldogs as they adjust to yet another head coaching... Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News ITAV10591 September Newsletter September 6, 2023