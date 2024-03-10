Show More Support For Sleepy Hollow’s Volunteers

March 10, 2024

As a long-time resident of Sleepy Hollow and a volunteer committed to making our Village a better place, I am upset to read the political statement published by United Sleepy Hollow candidate Matthew Presseau. With his statement and negative tone, he belittles and is dismissive of the work volunteers and activists put into making parking regulations work better for our Village. Finally in the village of Sleepy Hollow, we have a group of leaders that are transparent on the ideas and on the direction and how work will be done , That are open to residents by creating committees with residents on the different areas than need an approach . They use the residents of all community that are going thru the everyday situations to come up with clear resolutions and to be shown to everyone on public meetings

I am a concerned resident living in Sleepy Hollow for 23 years

Joaquim Madeira