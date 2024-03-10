Sponsor
United Sleepy Hollow Election 2024
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Show More Support For Sleepy Hollow’s Volunteers

• Bookmarks: 1

March 10, 2024

As a long-time resident of Sleepy Hollow and a volunteer committed to making our Village a better place, I am upset to read the political statement published by United Sleepy Hollow candidate Matthew Presseau. With his statement and negative tone, he belittles and is dismissive of the work volunteers and activists put into making parking regulations work better for our Village. Finally in the village of Sleepy Hollow, we have a group of leaders that are transparent on the ideas and on the direction and how work will be done , That are open to residents by creating committees with residents on the different areas than need an approach . They use the residents of all community that are going thru the everyday situations to come up with clear resolutions  and to be shown to everyone on public meetings
I am a concerned resident living in Sleepy Hollow for 23 years
Joaquim Madeira
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
35: Becoming Mother

35: Becoming Mother

March 11, 2024
BECOMING MOTHER: Good eggs break and bleed By Krista Madsen– It just occurred to me when I was making mental note of...
Read More
A Birdseye View of the State of the Union

A Birdseye View of the State of the Union

March 10, 2024
Kate Farley, 35, who happens to be the wife of Westchester County Legislator and Irvington native David Imamura, got a...
Read More
Changes Sought to Crosswalk in Dobbs Ferry Following Pedestrian Accident

Changes Sought to Crosswalk in Dobbs Ferry Following Pedestrian Accident

March 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- An online petition is circulating calling for changes at a crosswalk in front of Chauncey Square in...
Read More
Irvington’s Low Budget, High Tech ‘BOT’ Battles It Out in Rockland

Irvington’s Low Budget, High Tech ‘BOT’ Battles It Out in Rockland

March 9, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--      The contraption parked in the school hallway resembled a lawn mower equipped with a jumble of...
Read More
Ideas Emerge to Close the Local News Gap in the Rivertowns

Ideas Emerge to Close the Local News Gap in the Rivertowns

March 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The January announcement of the closure of three local Westchester newspapers, including the Rivertowns Enterprise, has sparked...
Read More
Man Indicted for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend in SH

Man Indicted for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend in SH

March 7, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 39-year-old man was arraigned on a 27-count indictment Thursday for shooting his former girlfriend in her...
Read More
The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage

The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage

March 6, 2024
We’d like to share a bit of good news—certainly for us, but we think for our followers throughout the rivertowns:...
Read More
Irvington senior named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

Irvington senior named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

March 6, 2024
Irvington High School senior Maxwell Ma has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. He...
Read More
The Irvington Theater Presents “Intro to Filmmaking,” A Class for Teens

The Irvington Theater Presents “Intro to Filmmaking,” A Class for Teens

March 6, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- Beginning in April, the Irvington Theater will offer a 6-week filmmaking class for teens. However, as the...
Read More

Spring and Summer News from the Rec Department

March 4, 2024
Online brochure (available here). Registration continues for the below spring programs and summer TEENSCAPE Session Two Registration opens April 3rd for...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
66 views
bookmark icon