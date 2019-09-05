Rivertown Public Market: An Al Fresco Feast on the Hudson

Save the date – and save your appetite. The Rivertown Public Market is once again setting up shop – in this case, tents and tables – at the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park on Saturday, September 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Net proceeds will benefit the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce, a non-profit organization dedicated to “making the rivertowns a fun and inviting place to eat, drink, shop, and have a good time.”

The Hudson Independent is proud to support the Rivertown Public Market as an official media partner.

Entry to the market is free; but those wanting to come at 11 a.m. can pay $25 for a VIP pass (which includes the required $5 wristband to purchase alcohol), and indulge early, enjoy shorter lines, and be treated to an exclusive music performance by emerging singer/songwriter Ursula Hansberry. Those who arrive after noon are advised to bring cash, though credit and debit cards will be accepted.

Vendors will include many eateries from the area, including newcomers from nearby and across the county. And, yes, there will be beer, wine and hard cider for sale to those 21 and older. In addition to Hansberry, four local bands will be on stage throughout the day: Osaka de Janeiro, Greetings from Anywhere, Amy Lynn and the Honeymen, and Divining Rod. There will also be free children’s entertainment, including classes in yoga, martial arts, performing and fine arts.

“Public markets were once a hallmark of civic life, where producers and neighbors could meet as they went about their daily routines,” says Ali Moss, festival co-founder. This Public Market, she adds, “celebrates the sense of community that defines the rivertowns and provides a stage for our local culinary stars to share their latest creations.”

First-come first-serve parking is available in the adjacent Dobbs Ferry station lot, as well as in the new lot at the base of Cedar Street. Rivertown community residents might benefit from taking Metro North right to the market. For more information (and VIP ticket info.), visit: www.rivertownpublicmarket.com.