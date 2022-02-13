Arts & Entertainment News & Events
Dobbs Ferry News
Local News

Ribbon Cutting Held for New Movie Theater in Dobbs Ferry

• Bookmarks: 8

Local dignitaries took part in the grand opening of the new LOOK Dine-In Cinemas theater. Photo Credit: Doug Schneider Photography
February 12, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held February 10 to mark the official public opening of LOOK Dine-In Cinemas in the Rivertowns Square shopping center in Dobbs Ferry.

Joining in the festivities with LOOK founder Brian Schultz were Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo, Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, and Marsha Gordon, President and CEO of The Business Council of Westchester.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

The eight-auditorium, full-service theater is located in the same facility where the former iPic Theaters-Westchester entertained moviegoers before closing in 2019 when the company filed for bankruptcy.

Brian Schultz, who founded LOOK earlier this year, told The Hudson Independent there were many reasons why he selected Dobbs Ferry.

“We picked Dobbs Ferry because Westchester deserves a high-quality theater that caters to the community. LOOK will fill a void. We are committed to bring communities together,” Schultz stated.

Last June, the first LOOK theater opened in Dallas, Texas, where Schultz resides. He also opened one location in Arizona, and four additional theaters in California. Two more are planned in Tampa, Florida.

The eight theaters range is size from 75 to 115 seats, each with a swivel table. Each theater also has several lounge seats in the front suitable for two people to occupy.

“We’re looking to create a whole entertainment experience,” said James Meredith, a LOOK Dine-In Cinemas representative. “We knew coming out of COVID we would have to provide something special to enhance the experience. When we discovered this opportunity in Dobbs Ferry, we were so excited.”

The theater will employ about 55 people and is planning some special events throughout the year, such as film festivals, concert, and special appearances by film directors. It has a plentiful menu of appetizers, main dishes and desserts and a full bar.

On Tuesdays, moviegoers can enjoy the discounted ticket price of $5, all day. In addition, for the first show of the day, all week, tickets will be available for the discounted price of $5. Customers are advised to arrive about 30 minutes prior to each show.

“We will be showing all types of content,” Meredith said. “People just love going to movies in New York.”

LOOK will also be operating an adjoining bar/restaurant and is currently before the Village of Dobbs Ferry seeking the necessary permits.

For showtimes and more information, visit www.lookcinemas.com.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Ribbon Cutting Held for New Movie Theater in Dobbs Ferry

Ribbon Cutting Held for New Movie Theater in Dobbs Ferry

February 12, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held February 10 to mark the official public opening of LOOK Dine-In...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Firefighters Push Back on Flag Display Ban

Sleepy Hollow Firefighters Push Back on Flag Display Ban

February 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The culture wars came to Sleepy Hollow’s Village Hall on Tuesday night, February 8. Some 50 members...
Read More
Family YMCA of Tarrytown to Relocate Daycare Program

Family YMCA of Tarrytown to Relocate Daycare Program

February 9, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Planning Board recently unanimously approved a plan for the Family YMCA of Tarrytown to relocate...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Senior Chosen for Stewart-Cousins’ Youth Advisory Council

Sleepy Hollow High Senior Chosen for Stewart-Cousins’ Youth Advisory Council

February 8, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- Sleepy Hollow High School Senior Jickinson Louis has been selected to be part of State Senate Majority...
Read More
HOW IS YOUR CREDIT?

HOW IS YOUR CREDIT?

February 7, 2022
By Chip Wagner--   Last of a three-part series on financial literacy. My first credit experience was a disappointment. I...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Rockin’ Village Administrator

Sleepy Hollow’s Rockin’ Village Administrator

February 6, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— By day, he’s in his office on the second floor of Sleepy Hollow’s Village Hall, where, according...
Read More
New York’s Redistricting Maps Are Drawn, But The Fight Isn’t Over

New York’s Redistricting Maps Are Drawn, But The Fight Isn’t Over

February 5, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- As it turns out, the lofty goal of a smooth bipartisan agreement on where New York’s lines...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry’s LOOK Dine-In Cinema To Celebrate Ribbon-Cutting Opening February 10

Dobbs Ferry’s LOOK Dine-In Cinema To Celebrate Ribbon-Cutting Opening February 10

February 4, 2022
LOOK Dine-In Cinemas has announced that its new Dobbs Ferry location will officially open with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday,...
Read More
My Family’s Experience of Being Game Show Contestants (Tune In This Thursday)

My Family’s Experience of Being Game Show Contestants (Tune In This Thursday)

February 2, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- Among the big TV game shows (Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right) that have entertained...
Read More
Despite Pandemic, Rivertown Runners Raise $60,000 for Sleepy Hollow Charities—Again

Despite Pandemic, Rivertown Runners Raise $60,000 for Sleepy Hollow Charities—Again

February 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It’s become something of an annual ritual in which representatives of the Rivertown Runners show up at...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
75 views
bookmark icon