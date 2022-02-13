Ribbon Cutting Held for New Movie Theater in Dobbs Ferry

February 12, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held February 10 to mark the official public opening of LOOK Dine-In Cinemas in the Rivertowns Square shopping center in Dobbs Ferry.

Joining in the festivities with LOOK founder Brian Schultz were Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo, Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, and Marsha Gordon, President and CEO of The Business Council of Westchester.

The eight-auditorium, full-service theater is located in the same facility where the former iPic Theaters-Westchester entertained moviegoers before closing in 2019 when the company filed for bankruptcy.

Brian Schultz, who founded LOOK earlier this year, told The Hudson Independent there were many reasons why he selected Dobbs Ferry.

“We picked Dobbs Ferry because Westchester deserves a high-quality theater that caters to the community. LOOK will fill a void. We are committed to bring communities together,” Schultz stated.

Last June, the first LOOK theater opened in Dallas, Texas, where Schultz resides. He also opened one location in Arizona, and four additional theaters in California. Two more are planned in Tampa, Florida.

The eight theaters range is size from 75 to 115 seats, each with a swivel table. Each theater also has several lounge seats in the front suitable for two people to occupy.

“We’re looking to create a whole entertainment experience,” said James Meredith, a LOOK Dine-In Cinemas representative. “We knew coming out of COVID we would have to provide something special to enhance the experience. When we discovered this opportunity in Dobbs Ferry, we were so excited.”

The theater will employ about 55 people and is planning some special events throughout the year, such as film festivals, concert, and special appearances by film directors. It has a plentiful menu of appetizers, main dishes and desserts and a full bar.

On Tuesdays, moviegoers can enjoy the discounted ticket price of $5, all day. In addition, for the first show of the day, all week, tickets will be available for the discounted price of $5. Customers are advised to arrive about 30 minutes prior to each show.

“We will be showing all types of content,” Meredith said. “People just love going to movies in New York.”

LOOK will also be operating an adjoining bar/restaurant and is currently before the Village of Dobbs Ferry seeking the necessary permits.

For showtimes and more information, visit www.lookcinemas.com .

