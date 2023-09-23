Public Health Expert Inaugurated as Mercy’s New President

September 23, 2023

Susan L. Parish, Ph.D. M.S.W., was inaugurated as the 13th President of Mercy University, its first as a Research I institution by virtue of the establishment of a graduate school of nursing (see https://thehudsonindependent.com/local-college-rebrands-as-mercy-university/). She succeeds Timothy Hall, who announced his retirement last year.

Previously Dean of the College of Health Professions and Sentara Professor of Health Administration at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Dr. Parish earned her B.A. in English Literature and M.S.W. from Rutgers University. She earned her Ph.D. in Public Health from the University of Illinois at Chicago and completed a National Institutes of Health-funded postdoctoral fellowship at the Waisman Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Before joining VCU, Dr. Parish served as dean of Bouvé College of Health Sciences at Northeastern University. At both institutions, she developed a track record as a fundraiser.

“We must become radically student-centered,” Dr.Parish said in her inaugural address on Friday, September 22nd. “Doing so means making sure every student has an extraordinary experience and enjoys a true sense of belonging here. This approach offers our best chance to double our on-time graduation rates. This means every student, every encounter across all three campuses – no exceptions.”