Police, Fire, EMTs from Across the Rivertowns Honor Healthcare Workers at Phelps

As the sun set over the Hudson to the west, dozens upon dozens of police squad cars, fire trucks and EMT vehicles, their lights flashing and sirens blaring, paraded by the front entrance of Phelps Memorial Hospital in Sleepy Hollow Tuesday night. It was a grand gesture by one set of frontline service providers to another–the doctors, nurses and orderlies who are truly in the trenches of the war against COVID-19.

The departments from Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown led a motorcade that included their compatriots from Briarcliff, Ossinng, Pleasantville and Hawthorne, as clutches of hospital employees clapped and took photos. Before the motorcade began, these employees cheered as other colleagues headed inside to start the night shift in a 24/7 battle.