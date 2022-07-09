Obituaries Paul E. Cloutier Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 3 July 9, 2022 Paul E. Cloutier, of Tarrytown died July 5, 2022 at the age of 93. Paul was born November 22, 1928 in Ste. Juste, Mommagny, Quebec, Canada and was the son of Laureat and Zenaide Cloutier. Paul came to the United States in 1955 and settled in the Tarrytowns where he and his wife Pierrette (Cyr) raised their family. Paul was a founding member of the American French Club in North Tarrytown. He had been a foreman with the A & P corporation. In his retirement, he enjoyed going to Beekman Avenue every day to have coffee with his friends. Paul is survived by his children Paula (Keith), Dean (Karen) and Karla, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Pierrette in 2009, his daughter Gayla in 2018 as well as all of his siblings.Advertisement Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Friday from 6PM to 9PM. His Funeral Mass will be Saturday at St. Teresa of Avila Church at 9:30 followed by entombment in Rose Hills Memorial Park. Advertisement Community News THE HUDSON INDEPENDENT IS NOW A NONPROFIT. HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU—AND US July 6, 2022 By The Editors— Now in its seventeenth year of providing news coverage for and about the river towns of the... Read More School News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District July 8, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district. On July 6, the Elmsford... Read More Government & Politics Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16 July 7, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- When Jamaal Bowman ousted incumbent Eliot Engel as the Representative of New York’s 16thCongressional District in 2020,... Read More Local Charities Together We Are Feeding Westchester July 5, 2022 Hunger is right here in Westchester. It can be hard to imagine — so many people in need of food... Read More Health News Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children July 5, 2022 Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Tuesday that the County Health Department is offering free pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this... Read More Historic Rivertowns Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly July 2, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Much needed repairs to Sleepy Hollow’s iconic lighthouse are set to begin soon after the July 4th... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park July 2, 2022 Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town. On Monday, July 4,... Read More Health News Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair July 1, 2022 The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr.... Read More Rivertowns Sports On a Course to Greatness June 30, 2022 By Tom Pedulla— If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry’s Jonathan Oakes to excel... Read More Irvington News At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground June 29, 2022 The third annual Juneteenth celebration in Irvington had a new dimension this year. In preparation for the installment of artist... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint