July 9, 2022

Paul E. Cloutier, of Tarrytown died July 5, 2022 at the age of 93. Paul was born November 22, 1928 in Ste. Juste, Mommagny, Quebec, Canada and was the son of Laureat and Zenaide Cloutier.

Paul came to the United States in 1955 and settled in the Tarrytowns where he and his wife Pierrette (Cyr) raised their family. Paul was a founding member of the American French Club in North Tarrytown. He had been a foreman with the A & P corporation. In his retirement, he enjoyed going to Beekman Avenue every day to have coffee with his friends.

Paul is survived by his children Paula (Keith), Dean (Karen) and Karla, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Pierrette in 2009, his daughter Gayla in 2018 as well as all of his siblings.

Advertisement



Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Friday from 6PM to 9PM. His Funeral Mass will be Saturday at St. Teresa of Avila Church at 9:30 followed by entombment in Rose Hills Memorial Park.