Community News
Dobbs Ferry News
Greenburgh News

Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions

• Bookmarks: 1

Rabbi Jay M. Stein
April 1, 2021

By Tom Pedulla—

Buckets of all shapes and sizes can be found at the rear of Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown, serving as a rather wet reminder of the toll the pandemic has taken on many local religious institutions.

The buckets are being used to catch the drip from a particularly vulnerable point of a roof that outlived its usefulness some time ago. The same is true of the roof that covers the grammar school on the same grounds. Cost of the repair, estimated at $300,000, is money that Transfiguration simply does not have since many parishioners resorted to attending Mass online and gift-giving is dramatically reduced.

Aside from financial woes that extend beyond Transfiguration, local religious leaders have struggled to stay connected to congregations during a period of great anxiety while maintaining social distance to keep themselves and their followers safe.

“This is a situation none of us has ever been in and never expected to be in,” said Fr. Emiel, Transfiguration’s pastor.

His church’s financial woes do not stop with the roofs.

“We were impacted financially to the point where we were unable to meet some of our financial obligations until Christmas time,” Fr. Emiel said. “Thankfully, there was enough generosity among visitors to the church that it allowed us to pay those bills.”

Financial hardship at Shiloh Baptist Church in Tarrytown came in the form of two 275-gallon oil tanks in the basement that urgently needed to be replaced. One developed a leak, forcing a costly cleanup. The other had seemingly been operating on a prayer and needed to be replaced. The cost was more than $10,000, money that church did not have.

The issue produced one of the more heartening storylines since COVID-19’s emergence.

“We prayed about it. The Lord put it in everyone’s heart to give,” said Reverend Judith R. Williams, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church. “While the giving has had its ups and downs in the past year, when faced with that problem, everybody just gave. They just did whatever they could.”

Some donors had never attended the church but are friends of congregants who explained the urgency of the repairs. “That’s testimony to how much they love their church,” Rev. Williams said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Rabbi Jay M. Stein, D.D., who leads Greenburgh Hebrew Center Synagogue in Dobbs Ferry, estimated that contributions there are at 60 percent of their previous level. Attendance at services remains at a small fraction of the 800-person capacity. There was a time when the synagogue’s leaders worried about the ability to sustain normal operations.

“It was close, and we sweated it out,” he said. “But, thankfully, we will be all right.”

All religious leaders have been challenged to meet the emotional needs of their followers as they strain to meet their own financial obligations while coping with a sense of isolation worsened by increased fears of mortality.

“We would have expected that the elderly in the congregation would be the ones who felt most isolated and concerned. They seem to be much more resilient than other groups,” Rabbi Stein said. “For example, younger families have extraordinary pressures on them in terms of kids’ schooling, in terms of day care, in terms of trying to maintain their living.”

Virtual services have presented a mixed bag for Rev. Williams. She is accustomed to delivering sermons that stir passion in the congregation. Her remarks are often punctuated by fervent shouts — “Amen!” “Hallelujah!” “Praise the Lord!”

“It’s an affirmation of what you’re saying. It definitely drives sermons,” Rev. Williams said. “One of my colleagues likes to say that an ‘Amen!’ is like saying ‘Sick ‘em’ to a dog. When we hear ‘Amen!’ we just go, go, go, go, go.”

She has terribly missed that affirmation while staring into a camera during virtual services.

On the positive side, she noted that the online component helped to extend the congregation to upstate New York, Maryland and North Carolina, among other distant locations.

Shiloh also created a CARE ministry. Rev. Williams said she and church leaders call congregants “just to keep the fellowship going, just to say hello and talk.”

Rev. Williams added: “There is a lot we are doing that we would not have thought about doing had we not gotten the COVID.”

Rabbi Stein also sees a positive aspect to the unexpected adversity his synagogue encountered.

“I think people have really grown to understand the value of community. Even if you can’t see somebody, you know they are right around the corner and you can call on them,” Rabbi Stein said. “If we have somebody who needs food and they can’t get the food because they are homebound or at too much risk, we find a way to get them the food.”

Fr. Emiel also finds hope in Transfiguration’s activities. Using Zoom meetings with him, eight couples are preparing to be married this summer and fall.

 

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions

Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions

April 1, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Buckets of all shapes and sizes can be found at the rear of Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown,...
Read More
Here’s How The Rivertowns Envision Police Reform.

Here’s How The Rivertowns Envision Police Reform.

April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— By the first of April, a passel of reports from some 500 New York State municipalities with...
Read More
Legislator Williams Not Seeking Reelection to County Board

Legislator Williams Not Seeking Reelection to County Board

March 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Board of Legislators Vice Chair Alfreda Williams will not be seeking a seventh two-year term...
Read More
GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

March 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer will have a Republican challenger after all as he seeks a second...
Read More
New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination

New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination

March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— It seems like only last week that the age of eligibility for the COVID vaccine dropped to...
Read More
Irvington’s Black Cat Café To Resume Business

Irvington’s Black Cat Café To Resume Business

March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The old adage that cats have nine lives may be an overstatement, but one feline, Irvington’s The...
Read More
Beekman Ale House: A Welcoming New Spot to Drink and Dine in Sleepy Hollow

Beekman Ale House: A Welcoming New Spot to Drink and Dine in Sleepy Hollow

March 26, 2021
By Linda Viertel As spring approaches, restaurants and bars are beginning to come alive, albeit cautiously. But the real “canary...
Read More
One Year On, Schools Still Wait for CARES Act Funds

One Year On, Schools Still Wait for CARES Act Funds

March 25, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- The recent passage of the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) and its funding for schools should bring...
Read More
There Is Joy In This Place

There Is Joy In This Place

March 25, 2021
A View From Inside The Westchester County Center   By Sarah LeBuhn, RN-- As someone who grew up in the...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Woman Honored for Efforts During Pandemic

Dobbs Ferry Woman Honored for Efforts During Pandemic

March 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---  A Dobbs Ferry resident was among seven women recognized this week by State Senate Majority Leader Andrea...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
31 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *