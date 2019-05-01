McCormack Leaving Longtime Irvington Athletic Director Position

by Tom Pedulla –

Irvington High School began what is expected to be an extensive search for a new athletic director after Artie McCormack, who held the position for the last 19 years, resigned to lead the sports programs at Pearl River High School.

“We are dedicated to finding a leader with the skills, experience and passion that is essential to lead the department, while continuing to build Bulldog pride,” said Kristopher Harrison, Irvington Schools Superintendent, in a statement released by the school.

McCormack, 54, said his decision came with “very mixed emotions.”

“I see this as an opportunity to carry out the next 10, 12 years of my career a little closer to home and be working in a community that has tremendous support for their athletic programs and has a lot of history,” he said.

McCormack and his family live in Ramsey, New Jersey. His appointment at Pearl River becomes effective July 1. He cited the difficult commute as a factor.

“It eliminates the Tappan Zee, as I like to still call it,” he said.

McCormack was known for his passionate support of all of Irvington’s sports programs and his willingness to step in wherever he was needed. If the public address announcer could not work a game, he gladly filled in. No task was too big or small.

Gina Maher, the legendary girls’ basketball coach whose team produced its sixth state championship last season, estimated that McCormack missed two of her team’s home games in his 19 years.

“The impact he had on my program and my life is tremendous. You don’t get a better athletic director anywhere,” Maher said.

Harrison concluded his statement by saying, “While we are very disappointed that Mr. McCormack will be continuing his career elsewhere, we thank him for his years of enthusiasm and dedication.”