Lois Brien

Lois Marie Brien, a teacher and life-long resident of Dobbs Ferry, NY,died peacefully on April 16, 2022, at the age of 82.

Lois was born on December 8, 1939, to Joseph and Rose Sanfilippo. She

graduated from Notre Dame of Maryland University with a degree in

education. Lois had a long and impactful career as a teacher at St.

Christopher’s in Dobbs Ferry, NY and Jennie Clarkson in North Castle,

NY.

Her passion in life was being a loving and devoted mother and

grandmother. Lois is survived by her children John (Lola) MacDonald,

Paul (Liz) MacDonald, Megan (Stephen) Curley, Christopher (Eileen)

MacDonald, and Devin (Kate) MacDonald; grandchildren John, Alex,

Olivia, Joseph, Mallory, Kedi, Craig, Kelly, James, Jacalyn, Paul, Scott,

Mia and Jack; her sisters, Roseann Kucera and Patti Jo Blank; and many

cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and

her brother, Joseph Sanfilippo.