Lois Brien

died peacefully on April 16, 2022, at the age of 82.
Lois was born on December 8, 1939, to Joseph and Rose Sanfilippo. She
graduated from Notre Dame of Maryland University with a degree in
education. Lois had a long and impactful career as a teacher at St.
Christopher’s in Dobbs Ferry, NY and Jennie Clarkson in North Castle,
NY.
Her passion in life was being a loving and devoted mother and
grandmother. Lois is survived by her children John (Lola) MacDonald,
Paul (Liz) MacDonald, Megan (Stephen) Curley, Christopher (Eileen)
MacDonald, and Devin (Kate) MacDonald; grandchildren John, Alex,
Olivia, Joseph, Mallory, Kedi, Craig, Kelly, James, Jacalyn, Paul, Scott,
Mia and Jack; her sisters, Roseann Kucera and Patti Jo Blank; and many
cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and
her brother, Joseph Sanfilippo.
