Knicks Help Refurbish Basketball Court at Children’s Village

September 8, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—-

 The New York Knicks, the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the NBA teamed up to refurbish an outdoor basketball court at Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sept. 6 with Knicks legend John Starks, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and 90 youth from Children’s Village to celebrate the recreational improvement.

The event included a Jr. Knicks skills and drills clinic, a dance clinic by the Knicks City Dancers and a KNX Gaming activation, along with giveaways, a photo booth and refreshments.

The completion of the court was done in conjunction with the NBA’s 75th Live, Learn or Play Initiative, along with assistance from Squarespace.

Children’s Village serves more than 700 children in residential programs and provides programs and services in the community to approximately 10,000 children and families in the New York metropolitan area each year.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit charity dedicated to bringing life-changing opportunities to young people in need. All of the Foundation’s activities are driven by four guiding principles – Education, Inspiration, Grants, and Moments of Joy – and target young people facing illness or financial challenges, as well as children of uniformed personnel who have been lost or injured while serving our communities.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

