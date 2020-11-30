Kids’ Club Grateful for 10th Anniversary Supporters

November 30, 2020

To mark the 10th anniversary of giving to our community, Kids’ Club of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow, Inc. felt just one celebration was insufficient. Instead, they reached out to friends and supporters to help celebrate all year long with at least 10 smaller fund-raising events, the proceeds of which all went to benefit underserved children and families in our two villages.

The response to what they called “10 for 10” was heartening, and surpassed expectations. In fact, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, more than a dozen grass-roots events took place throughout the rivertowns starting in June 2019. They ranged from cocktail parties to sporting events to craft events and more. Most endearing and humbling, however, were the children’s birthday parties where Piper M. and Giacomo F. asked their guests to donate to Kids’ Club in lieu of buying them gifts.

One example of Kids Club generosity was its response to the increased food insecurity in our rivertowns: Kids Club donated $13,000 to our local food pantry at Christ Episcopal Church, 43 South Broadway.

“The Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown is extremely grateful for the emergency relief grant we received from the Kids’ Club of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. As a result of the Covid pandemic, the Pantry has seen a 200% increase since March 2020 in the number of families we serve each month. The Pantry was able to increase our food distributions from once monthly to twice a month as well as provide our families with CTown gift certificates allowing them to purchase much needed fresh produce and meat. This dramatic increase in the services we provide to our clients is in part possible through the support of Kids’ Club.” – Rachelle Gebler, Executive Director, Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown

Latino U College Access also benefitted from Kids’ Club “10 for 10” donations:

Thanks to the ongoing, generous support of Kids’ Club of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, Latino U College Access has been able to provide individualized, emergency support to our Scholars from Sleepy Hollow High School. Unexpected expenses could derail college plans for low-income students and Kids’ Club was there to help. We deeply appreciate Kids’ Club’s flexibility and responsiveness during these uncertain times. Their emergency funding allowed LUCA to fulfill requests from printers and ink to storage and moving costs and even grocery gift cards for families. We’re so grateful!” – Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, MPA Founder & CEO, Latino U College Access

And, scholarship funding was made available to Folklore Urbano NYC in Sleepy Hollow as well:

“On behalf of Folklore Urbano NYC and the Village of Sleepy Hollow, we are grateful to Kids’ Club who was able to fund scholarships for our 2020 fall after school program at Kingsland Point Park, …. Kids’ Club was able to approve money quite quickly to enable the immediate registration of many low-income hispanic families, which has given peace of mind and joy to many who are searching for arts and Spanish enrichment in a safe environment in response to the virtual learning platform. Kids’ Club has also contributed to diversifying the classes so that our children from all economic backgrounds can meet in a common place to learn and create together.” – Pablo Mayor, Musical Director, Folklore Urbano NYC

Kids’ Club is immensely grateful to all of their “10 for 10” hosts and supporters who helped them raise funds this year, when local needs have been greater than ever. These hosts also include Jake and Stephanie Fuller, Mike Risko Music Store, One Hope Wine, River Cup golf participants, Tarry Crest Swim & Tennis Club, and The Church of the Magdalene.

Thanks to the generosity of these supporters, Kids’ Club was able to do even more to respond to the urgent needs of the local community this year. Whether it was awarding emergency aid to fight food insecurity, increasing support for virtual and outdoor programming, or supporting technological and instructional enhancements during these days of remote learning, Kids’ Club has helped close gaps in services for children and families in need. And because Kids’ Club Board members cover all administrative costs,100% of the funds raised from these events have gone directly towards life-changing programs to help children from birth through high school and beyond.

To learn more about Kids’ Club’s mission and organization, please visit their website at www.kidsclubtarrytown.org.