Kickball Fundraiser to Benefit 12-Year-Old Set Sunday in Dobbs Ferry

Sunday's fundraiser will benefit Dobbs Ferry resident Jacob Moon.
June 10, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Third Annual Moonball Kickball Tournament & Family Fun Day will be held Sunday in Dobbs Ferry to raise awareness and money for a 12-year-old village boy fighting Sanfilippo Syndrome.

The free admission event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park and Jacob Moon, who was diagnosed with the rare and fatal degenerative disease six years ago, is scheduled to play in a special Buddy Ball kickball game at 1 p.m.

Sanfilippo Syndrome, also known as Childhood Alzheimer’s, affects 1 in 70,000 children in the United States annually. There are a few million-dollar clinical trials available, but currently there is no treatment or cure.

Organizers Brooke Bass and Patti Hartnett are friends with Jacob’s parents, Christine and Bill Moon, who also have a 15-year-old daughter Ella and a nine-year old son Matthew. The parents have experienced the heartbreaking signs worsen in Jacob who used to speak, sing and run around prior to his diagnosis six years ago.

“Jacob is moving onto middle school which comes with lots of emotions for his family,” Bass stated. “His balance is not great, his sleep is becoming more erratic and his communication is severely reduced.”

The last Moonball fundraiser in 2019 raised thousands of dollars and Bass and Hartnett are excited to return with this year’s event.

“So much has changed since the last Moonball and we desperately want to provide kids and their parents with a day of fun celebrating Jacob Moon and raising awareness for his disease,” Bass said.

More than 150 kids have registered to play on June 12, and the public is invited to participate in all the entertaining kid-friendly fare –bounce houses, balloon animals, face painting, tattoos and a craft table. Raffles and refreshments from local eateries will also be available for purchase. All money raised will go toward Jacob’s care and the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. Most recently, Moonball funds helped to purchase an adaptive swing for Jacob to use at the new Gould Park playground in Dobbs Ferry.

To make a donation, visit https://www.jacobmoonball.com/.

 

 

 

