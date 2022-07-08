Judith Yurkovic

July 8, 2022

Judith Marie Yurkovic, 49 of Rye Brook, New York, formally of Sleepy Hollow passed away peacefully with her mom by her side on July 6, 2022 at White Plains Hospital. Judy graduated Sleepy Hollow High School and earned a Bachelors degree from Dominican College in Orangeburg, New York. Judy’s career included being an Operations Manager for Greenwich Associates where she was employed for over 20 years.

Judy has always been an athlete, earning 12 varsity letters. She was a two sport collegiate athlete playing volleyball and softball. As an avid runner, Judy participated in many marathons and qualified for the New York City marathon. Judy continued to use her talent and became a member of the Rye Golf Club. Many, many weekends were spent on the golf course with family and friends.

We are blessed to hold special memories of Judy in our hearts. Judy’s strength, kindness and can do attitude has been an inspiration. Judy would never say no and would always be there to help anyone.

Judy is loved and survived by her parents, Betty and Marty Yurkovic, Somers, her siblings, Christine (Nick), Valhalla, Andrea, (Frank), New City, Martin, Somers and Mary, Florida. She is also survived by and known as the fun loving aunt who attended many sporting events for her nieces, Madelyn, Abigail, Julia and nephew, Derek.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Resurrection Church, 910 Boston Post Road, Rye, New York at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org would be appreciated.