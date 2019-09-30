Irvington Theater to Host Award-Winning Play by Local Playwright Richard Lobel October 6

The Irvington Theater will host a special performance of the play A Two Hundred Dollar Rhinoceros by local playwright Richard Lobel on Sunday, October 6th at 4:00 p.m. The play was originally performed in Manhattan at the Riant Theatre’s Strawberry One-Act Festival in February, 2019. A semiannual festival, the Strawberry selects up to 24 plays from hundreds of applicants, which then compete against each other until one winner is selected. A Two Hundred Dollar Rhinoceros was selected as one of four finalists at the Summer 2019 festival, with director Rick Charles Mueller taking home the award for Best Director.

The performance in Irvington includes members of the original cast and crew, including Royston Scott, who stars as Chance, and Rew Starr, who stars as Stella, both of whom received Best Actor nominations at the Strawberry. “I could not be more excited,” says Lobel, who added that the Irvington Theater “is an unbelievable venue, which has played host to so many historic and cultural events. It is thrilling to have my play performed there, and to introduce those attending the play to themes around human engagement and building relationships.”

After a brief stop in Irvington, the play will be part of a three-day showcase of selected plays from the Strawberry to be produced at the Thalia Theatre on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in February 2020.One of the play’s themes revolves around homelessness, as Chance, one of the three characters in the play, is homeless. In light of this theme, a portion of the proceeds from the play will be donated to Coalition for the Homeless in New York City.

The play will be followed by a brief Q&A with the cast and crew, with a total program time just over one hour. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at irvingtontheater.com, or by visiting the theater’s box office.