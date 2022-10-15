Advertisement
Irvington Superintendent Rips Football Team 9/11 Tribute

October 15, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Irvington Superintendent of Schools Kristopher Harrison took issue last week with the varsity football team’s tribute to September 11, 2021 first responders during their first game last month.

Prior to kicking off the season on Sept. 10 vs Haldane, Bulldogs players, with American flag stickers affixed on their helmets, ran onto the field with one member carrying an American flag and another carrying a flag with a blue stripe that has commonly been known as supporting the “Blue Lives Matter” pro-police movement.

In an Oct. 12 letter the school community, Harrison addressed the matter, stating district officials recently investigated the circumstances surrounding the team’s decision.

“It was conveyed to us by the coaches that their intention was to honor 9/11 first responders, and not to inject a politicized sentiment into our community. Regardless of intention, I recognize that this non-sanctioned activity caused concern and harm to some members of our community,” Harrison stated.

“To be clear: context matters, and controversial, politicized messages are not representative of the inclusive, welcoming community that we seek to be,” he continued. “It is regrettable that these actions occurred, and we acknowledge that we need to continue learning, reflecting and building awareness within the school community. It is from these experiences that opportunities are presented for us all to do better.”

Two Irvington residents, Soichi Numata, 45, and Robert Speisman, 47, died in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center 21 years ago. A total of 109 residents in Westchester County perished.

Harrison’s letter was reportedly not well received by players or some residents in Irvington.

The Bulldogs are currently 3-2 and play Westlake on the road on Oct. 15.

 

 

 

