Irvington Police Officer Recognized with Lifesaving Award

Irvington Police Officer Arcangelo F. Liberatore received the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services’ (DCJS) 2018 Lifesaving Award for his efforts in saving a child attacked by a rabid coyote in 2018.

DCJS Executive Deputy Commissioner Michael C. Green presented Liberatore with the award during a ceremony at the Irvington Justice Court last month.

“This award is a reminder of the danger police officers face in the line of duty,” Green said. “The split-second decisions they make can not only place them directly in harm’s way but can also mean the difference between life and death. It goes without saying that Officer Liberatore’s actions on April 29th epitomize the very meaning of a courageous and selfless act.”

On April 29, 2018, Liberatore was off-duty with his family at a park in Mount Pleasant when he heard the screams of a five-year-old girl. He ran to the scene and saw the young girl being viciously attacked by a coyote. Without hesitation, he wrestled and pulled the animal off the girl, restraining it until local police officers arrived and put the animal down.

During the struggle, Liberatore and the girl both suffered injuries that required immediate medical treatment at a local hospital and follow-up care, when it was later determined that the coyote was rabid.

“Officer Liberatore invoked the selfless spirit of humanity by coming to the aid of another in a time of a crisis,” said Irvington Police Chief Michael Cerone. “His heroism in taking on a rabid coyote barehanded was an amazing deed and exemplifies the true meaning of being a police officer, protecting society from all kinds of predators.”

Liberatore also received a Certificate of Exceptional Valor from Governor Cuomo, and earlier this year he was given the Carnegie Medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund, established in 1904 by Pittsburgh steel magnate Andrew Carnegie to recognize individuals in the United States and Canada who risk their lives “to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”