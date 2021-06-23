Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—
Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Scenic Hudson Park on June 19. Irvington High School Principal Juliet Gevargis-Mizimakoski welcomed the guests and honorees before seniors Josiah Acheampong and Chloe Edwards acknowledged Juneteenth with remarks and a poem reading.
In her speech, Gevargis-Mizimakoski reflected on the past year that encouraged teachers and students to support one another in a new learning environment, demonstrating flexibility, perseverance and resilience.
“You have been through unprecedented times that began in your junior year and continued this year, and you have persevered like no other,” said Gevargis-Mizimakoski, addressing the graduates. “You have each learned so much during this time that will shape you as you move forward. We are so incredibly proud of your strength and resilience.”
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison paid tribute to the students’ growth, achievements and experiences they’ve engaged in throughout their educational journey at Irvington.
“Remember what helped you to be successful and then be an agent of change,” Harrison said. “Lead with your heart, your mind, your conscience, be an example to others through your actions to not only advance your own goals but to benefit those around you.”
Students were also addressed by class president Grace Thybulle and co-valedictorians Henry Demarest and Esha Shenoy.
In her speech, Thybulle reflected on facing adversity, including a global pandemic and racial reckoning, and encouraged her classmates to deeply reflect on faults and consider what they can do in the future to create warm, welcoming environments grounded in respect and education.
Demarest expressed his gratitude towards teachers, administrators, coaches and family members for keeping them safe throughout the school year, providing them with different senior experiences and supporting them in all endeavors. He also reflected on the past four years of high school and his peers’ ability to confront and solve problems.
“As our Irvington High School Class of 2021 spreads out around the country, and even the world, we must hold onto our drive to solve problems and continue to tackle these big issues,” Demarest said. “Our society needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, regulate polluters and embrace renewable energy to reverse global warming before it’s too late. We need to combat income inequality, protect voting rights and support representation in places of power to ensure that everyone’s voice can be heard and is valued. In general, we need to create a just world where we respect our planet and each other.”
Shenoy described her fellow graduates as a group of perseverant, empathetic and courageous people who represent the strength of a community and are an indicator of brighter days ahead. She reflected on her peers’ successes in music, art, athletics and academics, as well as their commendable work in health care, community service and the fight for racial justice.
“To the Class of 2021, I leave with this: Don’t be afraid to branch out of what you currently limit yourself to be,” Shenoy said. “Have the courage to take that leap, and I guarantee you’ll go far.”
Irvington High School Class of 2021 Graduates
Acheampong, Josiah
Ackerman, Richard
Ahmed, Mohammed
Annicharico, Trevor
Arlotta, Emily
Aronson, Joshua
Arvelo, Cristal
Ashe, Alanna
Ballegeer, Jesse
Berger, Isabella
Besselman-Goldes, Aidan
Biaggi, Paul
Bjorgvinsson, Alexander
Brady, Grace
Brereton, Andrew
Bryant, Jacob
Burgos, Kayleen
Calick, Charlotte
Cephas, Shawn
Chalsen, Pearl
Cherimond, Shakira
Chester, Miriam
Christof, Michael
Cleary, Aine
Clinton, Brett
Cuff, Mary
Cusick, Jack
Daly, Killian J
Das, Anshuman
Demarest, Henry
Dhanoolal, Bobby K
Edme, Elisha A
Edwards, Chloe
Ellis, Skye
Enders, Tyrese
Firpo-Cappiello, Clara
Forte, Maxwell
Funakoshi, Akihiro
Gala, Sachi
Goldberg, Peter
Greene, Lara
Hanlon, Edward
Hanna, Kate R
Hanna, Ruby R
Harcsar, Chloe
Hart, Zachary
Haynes, Austin J
Joshi, Chinmay
Kerner, Jack
Kim, Justin
Kimura, Jamie
Kossowsky, Noah
Kostelny Nunez, Susan Elizabeth
Kroop, Jonathan
Kurland, Adam
Lee, Taylor
Levin, Leah
Levin, Nicholas
Lewis, Allister X
Lipinski, Luc
Logozio, Jessica
Lyubomirskaya, Allison
Macchia, Isabella
Madabhushi, Sahana
Maffucci, Ava
Manchanda, Anika
Mays, Clifford W
McClure, Aidan
McLaughlin, Katharine
Meaney, Brian
Mendoza, Joel
Mitchell, Odane S
Mizrachi, Kayla
Monness, Madeline
Moody, Jaleel
Mountroukas, Gianna
Moyer, Caleb
Musakadic, Benjamin
Musman, Rachel
Nutig, Samantha
O’Donnell, Sean
Oley, Liam
Pakola, Liam
Papapanou, Nicholas
Parsons, Alexis
Perrone, Sofia
Pollack, Jacqueline
Pragada, Manasa
Prendota, Oscar
Puri, Srikar
Rafique, Aiden
Regal, Sophia
Reilly, Devin
Richardson, Shelby
Rosenberg, Allie
Rothman, Lauren
Sabatino, Frances
Sanchez, James
Sang, Alicia
Schiller, David
Schochet, Alexander
Schoenfarber, Samantha
Schutz, Milo
Schwam, Ian
Scott, Camryn
Segre, Julia
Shaukat, Rasikh
Shenoy, Esha
Shimizu, Junnan
Shpati, Alissa
Simbana, Ariela
Smith, Thomas J
Sonenshine, Natasha
Song, Yoseop Joseph
Soto, Morgan
Stein, Jacob D
Striano, Brandon M
Talty, Benjamin P
Tatananni, Justin
Taubenfeld, Zachary L
Taylor, Sean
Thaker, Eesha
Thomas, Jared S
Thybulle, Grace
Tomita, Aeka
Ulrich, Karina
Varon, Derek
Vazquez, Andrew
Vincent, Connor
Wang, Xiyu
Waters, Hannah
Wiles, Horace
Yin, Noah
Yun, Chaeil
Zandel, Antonia
Zukerman, Laila