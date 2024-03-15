HudCo in Dobbs Ferry Turns Five — And Celebrates with a Party!

March 15, 2024

By Shana Liebman—

HudCo, Dobbs Ferry’s co-working space extraordinaire at the Hudson River Landing, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a fundraising fete on March 15.

Co-founders Christina Cohen, Christy Knell, and Katherine Bagby opened HudCo in 2019 after their own affirming experience of sharing an office together. “We wanted to create a beautiful space for innovative and inspiring things to happen, a place where you could work, be well, and have fun,” Knell said.

One year after they opened HudCo, however, the pandemic hit. It turned out to be both a blessing and a curse. “We have a very large, open space—which meant a big responsibility in rent, but also the opportunity to still provide social distancing to our members,” Knell said.

In the long run, the pandemic likely helped HudCo survive by bringing in more full-time remote workers. According to Knell, pre-pandemic members were mostly solopreneurs and gig workers. “Now companies are offering more flexible work options for their employees, and those people are starting to find us as a more productive alternative to their homes,” she said.

Although HudCo provides all the amenities of a sophisticated coworking space — i.e., private rooms, Wi-Fi, kitchen, lockers, mail services, etc. — it also offers a variety of spaces and services aimed at promoting productivity, creativity, and well-being. For example, members can take Pilates classes and access a network of therapists. It has turned into a thriving and close-knit community of more than 200 professionals, creatives, and wellness practitioners.

According to Bagby, this was part of the founding philosophy. “I am inspired by the people in our community. And I want to know their stories. It’s such a cool bunch of creative, innovative, awesome people, and I want to hang out with them every day.”

Several startups, like Picture Book independent bookstore, Go Love NY tours and experiences, Fourteen August fine jewelry, and Via Viaggio CBD edibles, originated at HudCo. Businesses, including Bloomy Cheese and Provisions, Foundations Physical Therapy, and SportsCentric Physical Therapy, which started at HudCo, have gone on to open their own brick-and-mortar locations.

More than 100 private events, including milestone celebrations, corporate off-sites, non-profit fundraisers, book launches, and company parties, have been held at HudCo. In fact, the growing demand inspired the founders to start building an additional event space, the HudCo Penthouse, on the top floor of their building, which will hopefully open in late summer.

And Friday’s party, which is open to the public, will be another chance to celebrate the people who make HudCo work.

“Celebrating our fifth anniversary is a way to acknowledge our hard work and success over the past five years,” Cohen said. “It boosts morale, strengthens relationships, and creates a positive image for HudCo, our members, and our partners. Plus, we like to party!”

Proceeds from the event will go to the Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC), a nonprofit dedicated to providing free legal services to survivors of domestic violence and elder abuse. “We have zero tolerance for violence toward women,” Knell said. “So we’re taking this opportunity to raise money for this organization that supports the victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse.”

HudCo’s Fifth Anniversary Party, on Friday, March 15, 6-9 p.m., is open to the public. Tickets are available through hudco.co/calendar.