Advertisement
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
  • The Legend - Cirque Performance
Government & Politics
Tarrytown News
Top News

Hearing Scheduled on Cannabis Dispensary Regulations in Tarrytown

• Bookmarks: 8

October 7, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo–

The Tarrytown Board of Trustees has scheduled a public hearing on proposed zoning amendments regarding the regulation of cannabis dispensary facilities.

The hearing will take place Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at Tarrytown Village Hall at 1 Depot Plaza. Residents can also view the meeting and make comments virtually on the village’s website.

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

In December 2021, the Board of Trustees informally decided to join neighboring Sleepy Hollow in welcoming cannabis dispensaries by opting into the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), which was enacted in New York State on March 31, 2021.

That law legalized recreational marijuana and also opened the door for retail cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites to set up shop in all communities. Tarrytown gave consumption sites, also known as lounges, a thumbs down.

Any tax revenues on local sales of marijuana and other products would be distributed as a 9% excise tax to the state, 3% to the municipality and 1% to the county. Tax collections from the adult-use cannabis program are projected to reach $350 million annually.

The MRTA limits the number of licenses that can be owned by one company, ensuring that small businesses have an opportunity to compete in the new market.

Mayor Karen Brown said the proposed legislation that will be discussed at the hearing deals with special permit requirements such as site plan review, hours of operation, and signage. Any businesses that want to open a cannabis business in the village will have to get approval from the Tarrytown Planning Board.

Dispensaries are only permitted in a limited amount of zoning districts in the village. They are not allowed near schools and religious institutions.

Trustees recently discussed reaching out to municipalities in New Jersey and Massachusetts to see what parking regulations they enacted when approving dispensaries.

Brown said she doesn’t foresee dispensaries finding a home along Main St. in Tarrytown.

“I don’t think it would be a great place for it because of the traffic and parking,” she said. “I think the market will determine where it will be. It may require more parking than a small restaurant.”

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Adrian Belew, Todd Rundgren Bring All-Star Band Celebrating David Bowie’s Music to Tarrytown

Adrian Belew, Todd Rundgren Bring All-Star Band Celebrating David Bowie’s Music to Tarrytown

October 7, 2022
By W.B. King--- The year was 1977. A struggling musician was driving up 21 First Avenue South in Nashville in...
Read More
Hearing Scheduled on Cannabis Dispensary Regulations in Tarrytown

Hearing Scheduled on Cannabis Dispensary Regulations in Tarrytown

October 7, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees has scheduled a public hearing on proposed zoning amendments regarding the regulation...
Read More
The Y Honors Drew Fixell

The Y Honors Drew Fixell

October 6, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The YMCA of Tarrytown’s fundraiser on Friday, September 30th was not only a chance for the Y...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever

Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever

October 4, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as...
Read More
All The Election Information You Need

All The Election Information You Need

October 4, 2022
The League of Women Voters of Westchester County has been providing non-artisan information about local candidates for the U.S. Congress,...
Read More
The “Eco Fair” Beats The Foul Weather Predictions

The “Eco Fair” Beats The Foul Weather Predictions

October 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A lot of events were planned in the rivertowns for the first weekend in October, so the...
Read More
Tarrytown Snubs Plans for Residential Units in Commercial Zone

Tarrytown Snubs Plans for Residential Units in Commercial Zone

September 30, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees recently said thanks, but no thanks to an applicant seeking to construct...
Read More
Art Comes Alive At The New David Rockefeller Center

Art Comes Alive At The New David Rockefeller Center

September 30, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Like the elegant structure on the grounds of the Palace at Versailles that was its modeled, the...
Read More
New Coach Whips Horsemen Soccer Into Winning Shape

New Coach Whips Horsemen Soccer Into Winning Shape

September 29, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Hope has arrived for a Sleepy Hollow boys’ varsity soccer program that has struggled mightily in recent...
Read More
Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers

Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers

September 27, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo — The Business Council of Westchester and Historic Hudson Valley are teaming up to try to fill...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
34 views
bookmark icon