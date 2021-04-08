Community News
Greenburgh News

Greenburgh COVID Angels Get A Shout-Out From Chuck Schumer

Senator Schumer as seen on video for Greenburgh's COVID Angles
April 8, 2021

The work of Greenburgh’s host of 260-some COVID Angels who volunteered their time, computer skills and persistence to get vaccination appointments for over 5,000 area seniors has come to the attention of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. In a video message, New York’s senior Senator praised their “heroic volunteer effort,” calling it “an amazing achievement.”

A YouTube video proclamation was sent via Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner on April 6thand can be seen at https://youtu.be/SwJXR06Vxc8

The angels are still at work—not only helping those remaining seniors who need appointments but anybody else from age 16 on up, Anyone needing assistance should reach out to Feiner at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

