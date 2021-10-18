Obituaries

Francis Joseph Gagliardi, 66

October 18, 2021

Francis Joseph Gagliardi died Suddenly but peacefully on Oct. 8. He was 66 years old. Born Dec. 14, 1954, in North Tarrytown to Vincent and Mary (Iannelli) Gagliardi. He Attended Irvington High School where he was a star football player. After graduating High School in 1973, he joined the teamsters local 456 where he worked for almost 40 years.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His passion was hunting with his beagles and spending time on the farm. He was a comical and legendary storyteller. He made people laugh until they cried.

He married Linda (DellaSorte) in 1978 and they had three children. His daughter Nicole married to Daniel Parchen, His son Michael married to Christina and his son Francis Jr. married to Gina. He was the proudest pop pop ever to Miles, Vincenzo, Carina and Chase. He is also survived by his sister, Susan (David) Pilossoph, with whom he had an incredible bond. He also dearly loved his many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home 90 N. Broadway Tarrytown, N.Y. 10591. A memorial mass will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the church of The Transfiguration in Tarrytown at 11 a.m. (The family is requesting that masks be worn at the funeral home.)

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Francis to your local ASPCA or Kidney Foundation.


