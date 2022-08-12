Donna M. Cornell
Published 13 hours ago 13h ago • Bookmarks: 1
Farmhouse Style Flower Arrangement, Farmhouse Flowers, Hydrangea and Wildflower Bouquet, Shabby Chic Interior, Home Decor, Vintage, Rustic.
August 12, 2022
Donna M. Cornell of Sleepy Hollow died August 9, 2022 after a long illness. Donna was born April 26, 1953 in Tarrytown and was the daughter of Harold and Mary Tornello Cornell.
Donna graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School in 1971. Donna worked for Westchester County Department of Health in various offices for over 25 years before retiring in 2015.
Donna is survived by many cousins.
Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Friday from 4PM to 8PM. A graveside service will be on Saturday at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery at 10:45 AM.
Comments
