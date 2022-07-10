Advertisement
Obituaries

David C. Walsh

July 10, 2022

David C. Walsh, born March 23, 1971 passed away peacefully on July 8th, at the age of 51.  David is survived by his wife Karina, his parents Ann and Dave, his brother Ken (Courtenay), his two nieces Brenna and Alana and numerous cousins who loved him.

David was born in Bronx, NY.  His family moved to Irvington, NY when he was six years old.  He lived in Irvington for forty of the next forty-four years.  David graduated from Immaculate Conception School, Irvington High School and IONA College.

David loved his wife, family, friends, coworkers and loved to help people.  He followed in his fathers footsteps by becoming a Police Officer.  David found his true calling working for the Irvington Police Department for twenty years.  He retired in January of this year as a Detective.   For most of David’s tenure, he was the liaison to the Senior Citizens of Irvington.  He loved working with the Seniors and they loved him back.

David found true love and happiness when he met Karina fourteen years ago. They were building a beautiful life together.  Unfortunately, David was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer in September of last year.  Even until the last days that he was able to speak, he had a positive attitude of “dealing with today”.   This was mostly due to the love that he felt from his wife, family, friends, coworkers and the entire community. This support helped him tremendously.

The wake is scheduled from 4PM to 9PM on Tuesday at Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home in Tarrytown, NY.  The  Funeral will be at 10AM on Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of David to this group that was very helpful during this past year:

The Brain Tumor Network
816 A1A N. Suite 207
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
braintumornetwork.org

 

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of David C Walsh please visit our Sympathy Store.

Coffey Funeral Home
