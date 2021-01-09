COVID Cases Move Irvington Schools To Go Remote

January 9, 2021

Three new cases of COVID-19 at Irvington’s high school and middle school–complicated by required quarantine for staff members–have led the district to suspend in-school classes until Thursday, January 14th, reported District Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Harrison on Saturday.

While at least one case affected the Dows Lane Elementary School, classes there will continue.

In his message to the school community, Dr. Harrison noted that the transmissions did not occur on school property. “It is important,” he wrote, “to highlight that these cases are examples of the transmission of the virus outside of school and were not spread within the schools.” He also urged families to be sure to notify the school and the county health authorities when anyone in the household gets a positive test result so as to limit exposure and facilitate contact tracing.

According to the Westchester County COVID-19 dashboard, there were 30 active cases in the village as of Saturday.