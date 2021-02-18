Changing of the Guard at the Rivertowns Chamber

February 17, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

Michelle Adams, a partner in two of the rivertowns’ better known restaurants, Harpers in Dobbs Ferry and Saint George Bistro in Hastings, is taking over as president of the four-year-old Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce. She succeeds Nick Campbell, owner of Irvington-based Insurance-on-Hudson, who held the office for the past three years.

The chamber is a confederation of individual village chambers in Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley and Irvington and currently boasts nearly 100 members. Despite the hardships of the past year, the organization has managed to maintain a high level of energy that is the result of a solid base of young, entrepreneurial members.

Pre-pandemic monthly meetings featured cocktails along with panels and guest speakers, including village mayors and, more than once, County Executive George Latimer. Over the past year, faithfully attended meetings were held via Zoom. ”Perspectives and values are shifting,” Adams wrote members in her opening letter, “and this is an opportunity for us to turn our businesses and our communities into what we’ve always wanted them to be. My goal for this year is to help our businesses head in the direction of economic recovery through embracing ideas and projects that will shape our community for the years to come.”

In addition to traditional roles, the chamber’s board include representatives of each of the four villages, chairs of membership, tourism, women and minority-owned businesses. Several positions remain open. Prospective members can check out activities on the chamber’s web site,http://rivertownschamber.com, and explore possible roles on : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdYHQbtDVv-YcCifuPfUq5JETFTgDpW-ht6ULV1qxVPgn-1JQ/viewform