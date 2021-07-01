Brett Furtado, 41

July 1, 2021
Brett J. Furtado, a 1998 graduate of Irvington High School, died unexpectedly on June 28. He was 41.
He was born November 2, 1979 in North Tarrytown to John and Joy Ulrich Furtado. After high school, he continued his education in college and eventually went on to earn multiple certifications as an electrician. He had been a working as a member of Local Union 3 of the IBEW.
Mr. Furtado loved riding motorcycles and working out, but most of all he was a devoted father who cherished spending time with his children and family.
He is survived by his wife Lauren (Vigiano); children Brooke Furtado, BrettValentino Furtado and Carmela Furtado; his parents; and his sister Joy Babe Furtado.
Share the News!
Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant
July 1, 2021
Tarrytown's Jazz Forum Arts is one of seven non-profits in the county to win grants from the Westchester Community Fund,...Read More
Irvington Bids Farewell To A Modern-Day Maria Montessori
July 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Working parents in the rivertowns have choices as to where to send their children while they are...Read More
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow
June 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- A Mount Vernon teen was charged Wednesday in the fatal shooting Monday night of an Irvington man...Read More
You Had To Have Been There
June 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— For nearly a year and a half, public meetings in the rivertown villages have been conducted by...Read More
Rotary Club’s Duck Derby, Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Attract Crowds to Patriots Park
June 29, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- Patriots Park was again the scene of families and young folks flocking to its locale Sunday to...Read More
Godwin, Lillis Reflect on Years on Tarrytown Board of Ed
June 28, 2021
By Linda Viertel-- Long-time Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow residents are familiar with two dedicated public servants, Mimi Godwin and Joe...Read More
128 Seniors Graduate from The Masters School
June 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- Earlier this month, 128 members of the Class of 2021 received their diplomas from The Masters School...Read More
LGBTQ+ Event At Patriots Park
June 27, 2021
By Hannah Lustyik-- PRIDE made its way to Patriots Park in Tarrytown on Saturday, where the first annual Greenburgh Human...Read More
Inaugural Pride Recognition Event Draws Residents and Visitors to Irvington Gathering
June 27, 2021
More than 30 Irvington residents, and some from neighboring villages, attended the first Pride Recognition Event in the Village on...Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2021 Graduates
June 25, 2021
The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas Thursday night on the football field in front of...Read More