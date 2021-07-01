Brett Furtado, 41

July 1, 2021

Brett J. Furtado, a 1998 graduate of Irvington High School, died unexpectedly on June 28. He was 41.

He was born November 2, 1979 in North Tarrytown to John and Joy Ulrich Furtado. After high school, he continued his education in college and eventually went on to earn multiple certifications as an electrician. He had been a working as a member of Local Union 3 of the IBEW.

Mr. Furtado loved riding motorcycles and working out, but most of all he was a devoted father who cherished spending time with his children and family.

He is survived by his wife Lauren (Vigiano); children Brooke Furtado, BrettValentino Furtado and Carmela Furtado; his parents; and his sister Joy Babe Furtado.

