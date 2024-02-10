Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Community News
Historic Rivertowns

Bethany Arts Community’s Black History Month Delves Deep Into the Black Experience

• Bookmarks: 8

A mug shot of Helen Ray Fowler
February 10, 2024

By W.B. King–

On November 16, 1944, 37-year-old Helen Ray Fowler was seated in “Old Sparky” in Sing Sing prison, facing her fate for committing the murder of a “hotheaded” boarder, George Knight, in the red light district of Niagara Falls. When the “crackling” seized, she made history as the only black woman to be legally executed in New York State in the 20th Century.

Fowler’s life story has been brought back to life in the compelling play, The Execution of Helen Ray Fowler, an original theatre production, which is part of Bethany Arts Community’s fourth annual Black history month exhibition titled: “Black History & Culture: BLACK PRESENCE. PROFOUND INFLUENCE.”

“The play is a result of a presentation I did for the state about Sing Sing prison,” Ossining Village Historian Joyce Sharrock Cole told The Hudson Independent. “In researching the lives of four [Black] women, I was compelled by their stories.”

The play, which will be performed at Bethany Arts Community (BAC) six times from February 16 to February 25, was written by Misha T. Sinclair and directed by Mel Hancock.

“Helen’s story was even more compelling because there was so little known about her, and it took very deep search of records and genealogy to unpack her story. Helen was a nuanced woman that I feel people pegged one way and I want to tell her story as I have researched it,” she added, noting that the performance is meant for mature audiences only. “A married woman, mother, grandmother, insecure, strong—all the things any woman may be at any moment. I think people will identify with Helen and others repulsed. Her story is not black and white and that is why I want to share it.”

Sharrock-Cole, the producer and co-creator of the play, is also the curator of this year’s exhibition, a position she has held for the fourth consecutive year.

“Every year I incorporate different aspects of Black History to send a message that there is so much Black History/American history content that I don’t need to repeat it,” she said. “This year exhibit goers will see seven galleries of how the Black presence has had a proud impact on society.”

Highlighting African American Contributions to Local Communities

Bonnie Bradley, executive director at the Ossining-based BAC, explained the exhibit, which runs until to March 2, 2024, has grown each year. In total, 4,000 people attended last year, including students from the Ossining School District and patrons from Westchester, and beyond.

“In the past, we were only able to accommodate our local school district. This year we have expanded our school tours with districts outside of Ossining, such as Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow, Chappaqua and Briarcliff,” she shared. “We were thrilled to welcome over 200 people at the exhibit opening reception on February 2. Over the past 2 years, we have developed many more close partnerships with 50-plus organizations, school districts and communities, both locally and beyond.”

Along with the play, the exhibit was designed as an immersive experience that “chronicles the profound impact that Black people have had on the history of our nation,” Bradley noted, adding that the exhibit takes approximately one year to curate and always includes a community element.

“This year it includes a community-built model of a Rosenwald School, a gallery room highlighting African American participation in the Revolutionary War, the local family histories of several African American artists and craftswomen in Ossining, and many more,” she continued. “This year members of the community also participated in the docent program where folks can learn how to give tours of the exhibit. The BAC staff, board members, studio artists and volunteers all have a hand in its creation.”

For more information, visit www.bethanyarts.org.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Bethany Arts Community’s Black History Month Delves Deep Into the Black Experience

Bethany Arts Community’s Black History Month Delves Deep Into the Black Experience

February 10, 2024
By W.B. King-- On November 16, 1944, 37-year-old Helen Ray Fowler was seated in “Old Sparky” in Sing Sing prison,...
Read More
Goodbye River City; Hello Club Car Grille

Goodbye River City; Hello Club Car Grille

February 10, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- After 25 years, River City Grille in Irvington closes on February 10 — making way for a...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Its 150th Birthday

Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Its 150th Birthday

February 9, 2024
The sesquicentennial party goes on all year, with events in each month. The first, back on January 2nd, was a...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Resident Named to Land Trust Board

Sleepy Hollow Resident Named to Land Trust Board

February 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow resident was recently named a new board member of the nonprofit land conservation organization...
Read More
Main Street School Principal to Receive the Honoree Award

Main Street School Principal to Receive the Honoree Award

February 6, 2024
Main Street School Principal Joyce Chapnick will be recognized with the Honoree Award by the Be a Friend Project during...
Read More
Gray Matters

Gray Matters

February 5, 2024
GRAY MATTERS: Our brains our plastic; it's fantastic By Krista Madsen– PATIENT X Elon Musk is the Interrupting Cow joke. I was...
Read More
Driver in Irvington Robbed by Gunmen in Attempted Carjacking

Driver in Irvington Robbed by Gunmen in Attempted Carjacking

February 4, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Irvington police are holding some of the information deemed critical to an ongoing investigation, but they have...
Read More
A Vital Piece of Aqueduct History Rescued From Oblivion

A Vital Piece of Aqueduct History Rescued From Oblivion

February 3, 2024
It was 125 years ago when a remarkable piece of machinery made its debut as the controlling mechanism for the...
Read More
Irvington Middle School Students Awarded for Literary Magazine

Irvington Middle School Students Awarded for Literary Magazine

February 2, 2024
It’s not too often that sixth, seventh and eighth graders get to put out a literary magazine and even less...
Read More
Irvington’s Gina Maher Makes It 800!

Irvington’s Gina Maher Makes It 800!

February 2, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--    They came to see a living legend accomplish a remarkable milestone on Feb. 1. They got...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
30 views
bookmark icon