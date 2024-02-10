Bethany Arts Community’s Black History Month Delves Deep Into the Black Experience

February 10, 2024

By W.B. King–

On November 16, 1944, 37-year-old Helen Ray Fowler was seated in “Old Sparky” in Sing Sing prison, facing her fate for committing the murder of a “hotheaded” boarder, George Knight, in the red light district of Niagara Falls. When the “crackling” seized, she made history as the only black woman to be legally executed in New York State in the 20th Century.

Fowler’s life story has been brought back to life in the compelling play, The Execution of Helen Ray Fowler, an original theatre production, which is part of Bethany Arts Community’s fourth annual Black history month exhibition titled: “Black History & Culture: BLACK PRESENCE. PROFOUND INFLUENCE.”

“The play is a result of a presentation I did for the state about Sing Sing prison,” Ossining Village Historian Joyce Sharrock Cole told The Hudson Independent. “In researching the lives of four [Black] women, I was compelled by their stories.”

The play, which will be performed at Bethany Arts Community (BAC) six times from February 16 to February 25, was written by Misha T. Sinclair and directed by Mel Hancock.

“Helen’s story was even more compelling because there was so little known about her, and it took very deep search of records and genealogy to unpack her story. Helen was a nuanced woman that I feel people pegged one way and I want to tell her story as I have researched it,” she added, noting that the performance is meant for mature audiences only. “A married woman, mother, grandmother, insecure, strong—all the things any woman may be at any moment. I think people will identify with Helen and others repulsed. Her story is not black and white and that is why I want to share it.”

Sharrock-Cole, the producer and co-creator of the play, is also the curator of this year’s exhibition, a position she has held for the fourth consecutive year.

“Every year I incorporate different aspects of Black History to send a message that there is so much Black History/American history content that I don’t need to repeat it,” she said. “This year exhibit goers will see seven galleries of how the Black presence has had a proud impact on society.”

Highlighting African American Contributions to Local Communities

Bonnie Bradley, executive director at the Ossining-based BAC, explained the exhibit, which runs until to March 2, 2024, has grown each year. In total, 4,000 people attended last year, including students from the Ossining School District and patrons from Westchester, and beyond.

“In the past, we were only able to accommodate our local school district. This year we have expanded our school tours with districts outside of Ossining, such as Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow, Chappaqua and Briarcliff,” she shared. “We were thrilled to welcome over 200 people at the exhibit opening reception on February 2. Over the past 2 years, we have developed many more close partnerships with 50-plus organizations, school districts and communities, both locally and beyond.”

Along with the play, the exhibit was designed as an immersive experience that “chronicles the profound impact that Black people have had on the history of our nation,” Bradley noted, adding that the exhibit takes approximately one year to curate and always includes a community element.

“This year it includes a community-built model of a Rosenwald School, a gallery room highlighting African American participation in the Revolutionary War, the local family histories of several African American artists and craftswomen in Ossining, and many more,” she continued. “This year members of the community also participated in the docent program where folks can learn how to give tours of the exhibit. The BAC staff, board members, studio artists and volunteers all have a hand in its creation.”

For more information, visit www.bethanyarts.org.