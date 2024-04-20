Support our Sponsors
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst
  • St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
  • Duck Derby - Tarrytown Rotary Club and YMCA
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Art Show in Hartsdale

April 20, 2024

Over 40 local artists will be participating in an artist  market on Saturday April 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Richard Presser Park in Hartsdale.  Richard Presser Park is located off of Central Ave -just minutes away from the new Barnes & Noble store. The market is inspired by the successful Armonk Outdoor show.  In case of rain the event will take place on April 28th.

The artists will be showcasing their artwork and products, which include pottery, painting, jewelry, woodworking, stained glass, ceramics, collages, floral and fiber arts, hand-crafted lotions, and up-cycled art. Each artist will have interactive activities to engage the market attendees. This event is suitable for all ages, and there will be two food trucks available to snack from – Road Grub Mobile and Mr. Softee ice cream.

Come and enjoy the Market, learn about a craft, and grab a gift for Mother’s Day or Teacher Appreciation. We expect the cherry trees to be in full blossom.  And, after the market enjoy some of the new stores and restaurants located in Hartsdale and Greenburgh.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent

PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Piccola Trattoria - Dobbs Ferry Wine and Cheese Night
  • Newington Cropsey Birds in Art
Earth Day Is Coming—And the Rivertowns are Ready

Earth Day Is Coming—And the Rivertowns are Ready

April 19, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- Earth Day itself is on Monday, April 22, but the environmentally committed residents of the rivertowns have...
Read More
New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

April 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Matthew J. Block as the next superintendent of Ardsley...
Read More
Abbott House Names New CEO

Abbott House Names New CEO

April 18, 2024
The Board of Directors of Abbott House has named Ms. Justine Christakos as incoming CEO and President of Abbott House,...
Read More
New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

April 18, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Vidya Bhat as the incoming full-time probationary principal of...
Read More
Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

April 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ciara Lyons and Hanna Reich are heads of the Class of 2024 at Irvington High School. Lyons...
Read More
Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

April 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The ongoing centennial celebration of the founding of the Irvington Girl Scouts wound its way on Sunday,...
Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser

Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser

April 15, 2024
by Janine Annett-- Robert Simmonds has deep roots in Hastings. Not only is he a lifelong resident of the village,...
Read More
Writer’s Block…of Clay

Writer’s Block…of Clay

April 15, 2024
WRITER'S BLOCK...OF CLAY: The pleasure, pain and Play-Doh of creating By Krista Madsen– There have been times in my writing life—memorable, magical,...
Read More
Justice Department Charges Regeneron With Pricing Fraud

Justice Department Charges Regeneron With Pricing Fraud

April 12, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— The U.S. Department of Justice this week filed a False Claim complaint against Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, claiming...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival April 12 Unites Several School Districts

Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival April 12 Unites Several School Districts

April 11, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns will be hosting the 2024 Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival on Friday,...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
132 views
bookmark icon