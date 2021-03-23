Ardsley Rally In Support of Asian-Americans Draws 500

March 23, 2021

Ardsley Police had said they expected about 50 to show up at a rally in the village’s Louis Pascone Memorial Park on Saturday. Organized to show support for Asian- and Pacific Islander-Americans who appear to be the targets of recent violence across the country. Instead, a diverse crowd of some 500 turned out to hear impassioned speeches and call-and-response chants led by members of Ardsley High School’s Asian Student Union.

Ardsley High Junior Megha Ravi, president of the Union, brought in members of other area human rights and social justice groups to lend support. Local politicians, including County Executive George Latimer, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner as well as local mayors, were there and spoke.

About half of the attendees then marched down Ashford Avenue to Saw Mill River Road (Rte 9A) and back, eliciting horns from passing cars honking in support.

Share the News!







