Advertisement
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
  • Abbott House
Obituaries

Alicia Gusmano Ward

• Bookmarks: 3

July 28, 2022

It is with great sadness that our family shares the passing of Alicia Gusmano Ward of Irvington, NY on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was a generous, compassionate person with a vibrant personality and passion for life.

Raised in Blauvelt, NY, she was the daughter of Alice (O’Reilly) Gusmano and Vincent (Gus) Gusmano. She always spoke fondly of her memories growing up with her siblings, many cousins, and close relatives.

After graduating from Tappan Zee High School, Alicia received her BS in Accountancy from Shepherd University in West Virginia, where she made many lifelong friends. She later moved to Manhattan and began working at Kay, where she met the love of her life, her late husband of 36 years Bill Ward.

She is survived by their children Jonathan (Camille), Jaclyn, Jeffrey (Elizabeth), and James. Alicia is also survived by her sister Susan Gusmano Skahan (Bill) and brother Vincent Gusmano (Peggy) and many nieces and nephews: Brian Skahan (Magda), Erin Skahan Brandt (Tony and children Alex, Kylie, Emily and Tegan), Dr. Greer Gunther (Jason with daughter Ivy), Dr. Randy Gunther, Courtney Gunther (daughter Emma), and Patricia Ann Garvey. Alicia’s parents predeceased her.

Alicia was a kind and giving soul. She spent many years as a member of the Junior League of Westchester – On – Hudson, serving multiple positions on their board during her tenure, including president, where her efforts reached countless organizations and lives. As the manager of volunteer programs at Open Door Family Medical Center Alicia was able to continue serving her community through her work, including organizing her favorite event the annual Santa Day, ensuring that any child that came to the event would receive a gift for Christmas.

Alicia was a friend to many and will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit. She was the life of any party and was always ready to go on a trip. When her family was young Alicia enjoyed planning birthday parties for her children and would do anything for any child in the neighborhood.

Every summer Alicia could be found enjoying time with family and friends on Long Beach Island. She served as secretary at Spray Beach Yacht Club and as chair of the annual Bingo night, complete with incredible prizes and her world-famous sangria. She loved watching her children growing up sailing and was instrumental in growing their junior sailing program. She spent many nights dancing at club parties on the wharf or watching sunsets.

Over the past year Alicia planned the construction of a brand-new home for her family on LBI which will be a place for them to create new memories for generations to come. Above all else Alicia’s favorite role in life was being a loving mother, she was incredibly proud of her family and through them her legacy will live on.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life on October 15th at Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington, NY. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Help Keep Journalism Independent
Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...



Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Repaving Broadway—In the Still of the Night

Repaving Broadway—In the Still of the Night

July 28, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It’s one of the busiest stretches of road in the Hudson Valley—nearly two miles of pavement that...
Read More
RiverArts To Present Ballet Hispánico at Tarrytown Music Hall on October 1st

RiverArts To Present Ballet Hispánico at Tarrytown Music Hall on October 1st

July 28, 2022
The Tarrytown Music Hall will share its space with RiverArts on Saturday, October 1, 2022 to present a special evening...
Read More
The Rivertowns’ Electoral Map Mess

The Rivertowns’ Electoral Map Mess

July 27, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- As the August 23rd primaries approach (early voting starts on the 13th), registered voters in Tarrytown in...
Read More
New-Fangled Meter App Riles Dobbs Parkers

New-Fangled Meter App Riles Dobbs Parkers

July 26, 2022
By Lily McInerney— Patricia Berman, a Dobbs Ferry resident of 11 years, worries that her husband won't be able to...
Read More
It’s Got That Family Feeling

It’s Got That Family Feeling

July 25, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- Irvington just got “That Family Feeling” — a new hybrid sandwich/butcher shop on Main Street that is...
Read More
A New Nonprofit Directory and Calendar for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

A New Nonprofit Directory and Calendar for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

July 22, 2022
The Community Coalition of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow (C2), a monthly open forum for local non-profits and village government officials,...
Read More
Kids and Cops Have Fun Despite the Heat

Kids and Cops Have Fun Despite the Heat

July 21, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Hundreds of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow kids, including 40 who came by bus from the Life Center...
Read More
Kidsave: An Adoption Tryout

Kidsave: An Adoption Tryout

July 19, 2022
By Aurora Horn— Rebecca Heck, who lives in Sleepy Hollow, is hosting a young girl named Violet. Violet is from...
Read More
Tarrytown Adds Four New Officers–All Home Grown

Tarrytown Adds Four New Officers–All Home Grown

July 15, 2022
This week, the Tarrytown Police Department welcomed four new officers who were sworn in by Mayor Brown at a special...
Read More
Green Landscaping:Village Gets More Electrified

Green Landscaping:Village Gets More Electrified

July 15, 2022
By Dean Gallea Tarrytown has received a $5000 grant from NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities program, an incentive program for municipalities...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
6 views
bookmark icon