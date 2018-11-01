“What are You Most Thankful for This Year?” – Inquiring Photographer

by Alexa Brandenberg –  

Eli Dessesow and Hudson
Tarrytown
“My family.”
Racheuri Ferreras
Tarrytown
“I’m thankful for being alive and for all the people around me.”

Brandon
Sleepy Hollow
“So many things, but the number one is always family.”
Karen Savage
Tarrytown
“Another healthy year of life for myself, my children, and my grandchildren.”
Jim Desimone
Tarrytown
“I’m thankful for living in this town.”
