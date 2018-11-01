Inquiring Photographer “What are You Most Thankful for This Year?” – Inquiring Photographer Published 1 day ago - 1d ago 4 by Alexa Brandenberg – Eli Dessesow and HudsonTarrytown“My family.” Racheuri FerrerasTarrytown“I’m thankful for being alive and for all the people around me.” Racheuri Ferreras BrandonSleepy Hollow“So many things, but the number one is always family.” Karen SavageTarrytown“Another healthy year of life for myself, my children, and my grandchildren.” Jim DesimoneTarrytown“I’m thankful for living in this town.” 4 recommended 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it