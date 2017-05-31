WHAT ARE YOU DOING THIS SUMMER?

The Hudson Independent is looking for some good stories from area middle and high school students about what you’re doing over the summer break. It could be as dramatic as helping villagers in El Salvador build houses or as straightforward as working as a camp counselor here at home or in a nearby state. Send us a brief, informal summary of what you are doing and what you’re getting out of it to editor@thehudsonindependent.com. Don’t worry about how polished your submission is. If you are selected, we’ll get back to you and ask you to write it up more formally at about 200 to 300 words, and we’ll publish it either in a summer or early fall issue, or on The Hudson Independent website.