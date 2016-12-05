TRAFFIC ALERT – ROUTE 9/SOUTH BROADWAY

Starting Monday, December 5, expect significant traffic delays on Route 9/South Broadway between Benedict Avenue and Route 119. The contractor installing the Westchester County Sanitary Sewer Force Main on Route 9 will be installing the force main pipe across Route 9 (east-west) which will require a reduction in lanes from two to one. Traffic will be stopped in the northbound direction to allow southbound traffic to move and then the closure will be reversed. The roadway will be limited to one lane for a period of up to five (5) weeks through January 6, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. It is recommended that drivers use Route 119 and Benedict Avenue to avoid this area. Notice signs are being installed to alert drivers to the delays and recommended routes to avoid the area.
This project is a Westchester County project on a New York State Department of Transportation roadway and subject to a work permit issued by the NYSDOT.
There is a shopping center right at the corner of 119 and Rt. 9 that will be very severely affected by this. The entrance going into it on 119 is one way. It would be VERY helpful if they made this two-way, at least for the time being. Last week, before this new construction even started, it took me 20 minutes to get out of the parking lot and to Main Street in Tarrytown. That is usually a 5 minute ride, tops. These businesses, some of them small, could be ruined by something like this, especially during the holiday season that they count on.