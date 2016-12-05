TRAFFIC ALERT – ROUTE 9/SOUTH BROADWAY

Starting Monday, December 5, expect significant traffic delays on Route 9/South Broadway between Benedict Avenue and Route 119. The contractor installing the Westchester County Sanitary Sewer Force Main on Route 9 will be installing the force main pipe across Route 9 (east-west) which will require a reduction in lanes from two to one. Traffic will be stopped in the northbound direction to allow southbound traffic to move and then the closure will be reversed. The roadway will be limited to one lane for a period of up to five (5) weeks through January 6, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. It is recommended that drivers use Route 119 and Benedict Avenue to avoid this area. Notice signs are being installed to alert drivers to the delays and recommended routes to avoid the area.

This project is a Westchester County project on a New York State Department of Transportation roadway and subject to a work permit issued by the NYSDOT.