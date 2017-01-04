The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns’ Asociacion de Familias Hispanas de los Tarrytowns (AFHT) held their annual Family Holiday Celebration on December 15 at John Paulding School. More than 150 families gathered for a festive evening, enjoying a potluck dinner, holiday crafts, music and special dance performances. Many community volunteers were on hand, and Kids’ Club provided desserts and crafts, including miniature Christmas trees for each child to decorate and take home. Kids’ Club is proud to support the AFHT Family Literacy Program, and is thankful for the teachers who are so dedicated to this important program. Pictured are participants adding the finishing touches to their trees and Kids’ Club Volunteers Miriam Kraus and Alicia Zalesin.