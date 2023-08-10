Winning $400K Lottery Ticket Sold in Tarrytown

August 10, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

It wasn’t the $1.5 billion jackpot, but one lucky winner in the area is taking home a good chunk of change from the New York Lottery.

On August 9, a second-prize ticket from the Lottery’s LOTTO drawing, worth $430,010, was sold at Tappan Zee Stationery at 350 South Broadway in Tarrytown.

The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number. The winning numbers were 8, 11, 42, 51, 54 and 59. The bonus number was 14.

LOTTO numbers range from one to 59. The odds of winning the top LOTTO prize are one in 45 million. Winning tickets must be claimed within one year of the date of the drawing.

LOTTO drawings are held Wednesday and Saturday.