Sleepy Hollow News
Top News

Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Advises Residents About Car Break-Ins

Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti
July 24, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Sleepy Hollow residents are being advised to protect their vehicles from criminals following recent incidents of thefts.

Police Chief Anthony Bueti said more than 10 complaints from residents in the Sleepy Hollow Manor and Webber Park neighborhoods were received in early July about items stolen from vehicles.

Bueti said the thefts occurred between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. one day only. He said video surveillance captured two individuals entering vehicles, but no arrests have been made.

“It was definitely planned. It was not spur of the moment crimes,” he said.

Bueti emphasized the vehicles entered were unlocked. Some of the items stolen were sunglasses and pocket change.

He noted such crimes have occurred in the past, but haven’t taken place in “quite some time.”

To avoid being a victim of a car break-in, Bueti suggested always locking the doors and parking in a well-lit area, if possible.

He also recommended removing all valuables from the vehicle, protecting insurance and registration documents and garage door openers, using locking screws for license plates and never leaving a spare vehicle or house key in the car.

“Theft from vehicles is an opportunity-based crime, and offenders target easy vehicles,” Bueti said.

 

