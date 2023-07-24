Sleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Advises Residents About Car Break-Ins Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 6 Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti July 24, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— Sleepy Hollow residents are being advised to protect their vehicles from criminals following recent incidents of thefts.Sponsor Police Chief Anthony Bueti said more than 10 complaints from residents in the Sleepy Hollow Manor and Webber Park neighborhoods were received in early July about items stolen from vehicles. Bueti said the thefts occurred between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. one day only. He said video surveillance captured two individuals entering vehicles, but no arrests have been made. “It was definitely planned. It was not spur of the moment crimes,” he said. Bueti emphasized the vehicles entered were unlocked. Some of the items stolen were sunglasses and pocket change. He noted such crimes have occurred in the past, but haven’t taken place in “quite some time.” To avoid being a victim of a car break-in, Bueti suggested always locking the doors and parking in a well-lit area, if possible. He also recommended removing all valuables from the vehicle, protecting insurance and registration documents and garage door openers, using locking screws for license plates and never leaving a spare vehicle or house key in the car. “Theft from vehicles is an opportunity-based crime, and offenders target easy vehicles,” Bueti said. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Sleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Advises Residents About Car Break-Ins July 24, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow residents are being advised to protect their vehicles from criminals following recent incidents of thefts.... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles Scorched Earth, Wet Bulb July 23, 2023 SCORCHED EARTH, WET BULB: When the whole hot world becomes a new kind of Death Valley By Krista Madsen– Death Valley hit... Read More Arts & Entertainment Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s New Home: A Promising Work in Progress July 22, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— It’s a trek from the rivertowns—45 minutes by car, but if you like your Shakespeare contemporized and... Read More Community NewsHealth News Phelps Staffers Pool Resources to Send a Dying Man Home to His Family in Guatemala July 22, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- It was a poignant scene at Phelps Memorial Hospital on Thursday, July 20 as staff members... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Uptick in Home Burglaries Prompts Warning From Irvington Police July 21, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Home burglaries have been relatively rare in the rivertowns in recent years. Until late last year, Irvington... Read More Government & PoliticsHistoric RivertownsIrvington News Irvington Board Approves Special Permit For Villa Lewaro Programming July 19, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— At its July 17 meeting, the Irvington Board of Trustees voted unanimously to grant a Special Permit... Read More Rivertowns Sports Patriots FC in Orlando For National Under-18 Championships July 15, 2023 By Tom Pedulla— Patriots FC, an under-18 girls team featuring local rivertown talent, ventured to Orlando last summer with high... Read More Environmental NewsHealth News Health Department Lifts Water Safety Advisory for Swimming at Philipse Manor and Croton Point July 15, 2023 The Westchester County Health Department has lifted its advisory on the Hudson River, so that swimming can safely resume at... Read More LifestylesTarrytown News Tarrytown’s Historic Spa At The Castle Reopens This Summer July 13, 2023 By Shana Liebman-- Tarrytown’s majestic castle, now called Spa at the Castle, which closed during the pandemic, has just reopened... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsSchool News Dobbs Ferry Appoints New Principal at Springhurst Elementary July 13, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Education this week appointed Dr. Tashia Brown as the new principal at... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint