Phelps Names New Executive Director

Beata Mastalerz, DNP, RN, has been named executive director of Phelps Hospital, part of Northwell Health, succeeding Eileen Egan, RN, JD, who has retired after a long, accomplished career. Dr. Mastalerz served as executive director of Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital (MEETH) for the past year and a half. In her new capacity at Phelps she will be responsible for managing day-to-day operations, steering the hospital’s growth trajectory and ensuring the highest standard of patient care.

Dr. Mastalerz has made continuous strides in her career decade-long career at Northwell. As the senior director of perioperative services at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital, she supervised operating rooms, endoscopy suites and the same-day post-anesthesia care unit. She later advanced to associate executive director of patient care services at MEETH with additional responsibilities at Lenox Health Greenwich Village, leading the fiscal, clinical, administrative and compliance teams for perioperative and patient care services for both facilities.

In July 2022, she was promoted to the role of executive director at MEETH.