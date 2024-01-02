Health NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps Names New Executive Director Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 10 Beata Mastalerz to succeed retiring Phelps Executive Director Eileen Egan January 2, 2024 Beata Mastalerz, DNP, RN, has been named executive director of Phelps Hospital, part of Northwell Health, succeeding Eileen Egan, RN, JD, who has retired after a long, accomplished career. Dr. Mastalerz served as executive director of Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital (MEETH) for the past year and a half. In her new capacity at Phelps she will be responsible for managing day-to-day operations, steering the hospital’s growth trajectory and ensuring the highest standard of patient care. Dr. Mastalerz has made continuous strides in her career decade-long career at Northwell. As the senior director of perioperative services at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital, she supervised operating rooms, endoscopy suites and the same-day post-anesthesia care unit. She later advanced to associate executive director of patient care services at MEETH with additional responsibilities at Lenox Health Greenwich Village, leading the fiscal, clinical, administrative and compliance teams for perioperative and patient care services for both facilities.Sponsor In July 2022, she was promoted to the role of executive director at MEETH. During her tenure at MEETH, Dr. Mastalerz spearheaded the hospital’s strategic alignment within the Manhattan region and was instrumental in achieving strong financial performance with operating margins of 4.6% in 2022 and expected margins of 11.2% at the end of 2023. She proactively broadened the scope and complexity of the 17,000 ambulatory procedures performed at the hospital annually, acquired state-of-the-art medical equipment setting MEETH on the path to becoming a recognized center of excellence for robotic surgery and hernia repair. Under her watch, comprehensive trainings were introduced to enhance robotic surgery services and improve patient experience. Dr. Mastalerz collaborated closely with the Northwell Health Cancer Institute — which treats more New York residents for cancer than any other provider in the state — to advance oncology services in the region, which included relocating and expanding the Outpatient Infusion Center from Lenox Hill to MEETH. In addition, under her leadership, the hospital earned the coveted gold-level Go Clear Award from the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses (AORN) for improving patient and staff safety through the elimination of operating room surgical smoke. She earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Farleigh Dickinson University, a master’s degree in nursing administration from the College of Mount Saint Vincent, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Dominican College. In addition, Dr. Mastalerz successfully completed Northwell’s LeadNEXT leadership development program in 2019. Ms. Egan, whose distinguished career has spanned more than four decades, joined Phelps Hospital in 1980 as a charge nurse in the intensive care/critical care and medical/surgical units and later spent 13 years as an ER nurse. She has served in both clinical and administrative roles during her time at the hospital and has held a range of senior leadership roles of progressive responsibility. Prior to her position as executive director of Phelps, Ms. Egan was vice president of administration, director of quality assurance and risk management, and corporate compliance officer. As Phelps’ executive director during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms. Egan confidently and courageously led the hospital through one of the most challenging periods in modern history. She was able to keep the hospital staff safe and motivated, while successfully dealing with an unprecedented patient surge. In addition to the health crisis, Phelps Hospital was in the midst of a major expansion when Ms. Egan took the reins. This included renovations and re-builds on half on the inpatient floors, and large-scale construction projects, like the Center for Advanced Procedures. During her tenure, Phelps consistently maintained strong financial performance, achieving operating margins of 6.7% in 2021 and 6.3% in 2022. In addition to a degree in nursing, Ms. Egan also holds a law degree and has previously practiced as an attorney. 