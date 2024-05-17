Support our Sponsors
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • RiverArts Music Tour
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Community News
Irvington News
Lifestyles

The Club Car Grille Arrives in Irvington

• Bookmarks: 10

Structurally very similar to its predecessor, River City Grille
May 17, 2024

By Shana Liebman–

On May 16, the much-anticipated Club Car Grille officially opened in the former River City Grille space in Irvington.

By 5:00 p.m., the restaurant (which seats around 70 in the dining room and 25 at the bar) was bustling with enthusiastic diners – many of whom were River City regulars. In fact, the new restaurant feels like a slightly more refined and modern sequel to River City.

Support our Sponsors
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent

Owner Matthew Kay, who also owns the Hudson Social in Dobbs Ferry, says he that when he took over the space, he kept many of the same waiters and kitchen staff and made very few structural changes to the space (which was once a 1900s train car). “We only made minor cosmetic changes,” he says, which included renovating the wood floors, painting the walls dark blue, and adding train-themed decor (i.e. pictures of railroad tracks and old photos of club cars.) Also, the bar area, which once felt like an extension of the dining room, now has a more distinct, clubhouse feel with wooden tables, a leather banquette and a larger, natural concrete bar.

Polenta bites with smoked paprika aioli

Kay says the new spot is “a classic American grill serving steak, seafood, and chops.” The emphasis on seafood — from a raw bar to dishes like bouillabaisse, steamed mussels and a lobster roll — is an homage to Benny’s, the original restaurant in this location that opened in the 1940’s.

The Tagliatelle

Kay also notes that the menu, designed by executive chef Michael Wendt (who recently worked at X20 Xaviers on the Hudson), “is a little more fine dining with more local, seasonal ingredients,” including the ramps Wendt personally foraged to make the ramp pesto for his tagliatelle. Most entrees ($24 to $38), however, are fairly standard: burgers, roast chicken, pastas, prime strips, and rack of lamb. In other words, there’s something for everyone, from a fried calamari starter to a garden salad topped with your choice of protein to a fantastic flourless chocolate cake. The sole holdover from River City Grille’s menu are the delicious fried polenta bites served with aioli.

The Club Car Grille is now open nightly for dinner and also offers brunch on the weekends, a happy hour (with $2 oysters), and a more casual bar-only menu.

The bar

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Irvington PTSA
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
  • Ardsley on Hudson PTSA - VOTE
  • Piccola Trattoria - book your event parties!
Healthcare Workers Vote to Authorize a Strike at Phelps Hospital, Unless…

Healthcare Workers Vote to Authorize a Strike at Phelps Hospital, Unless…

May 17, 2024
Registered nurses and other caregivers at Phelps Hospital voted 98.9% to authorize a strike “if hospital management refuses to settle...
Read More
Wasteless Horsemen Initiative Brings Sustainability to Tarrytown Schools

Wasteless Horsemen Initiative Brings Sustainability to Tarrytown Schools

May 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Wasteless Horsemen Initiative in the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns focuses on zero-waste practices that help...
Read More
The Club Car Grille Arrives in Irvington

The Club Car Grille Arrives in Irvington

May 17, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- On May 16, the much-anticipated Club Car Grille officially opened in the former River City Grille space...
Read More
Irvington School Board Names New Superintendent

Irvington School Board Names New Superintendent

May 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- At a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, May 15, Dr. Mara Ratesic was...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow to Host 150th Anniversary Car Show Saturday

Sleepy Hollow to Host 150th Anniversary Car Show Saturday

May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow will be hosting a 150th Anniversary Car Show on Saturday, May 18...
Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Candidates Make Cases for Board of Ed

Hastings-on-Hudson Candidates Make Cases for Board of Ed

May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Four candidates seeking three seats on the Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Education took part in in a May...
Read More
Ardsley Mayor Kaboolian Recognized as 2024 Woman of Distinction 

Ardsley Mayor Kaboolian Recognized as 2024 Woman of Distinction 

May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian was honored Tuesday at the 2024 NYS Senate Women of Distinction Ceremony in...
Read More
Tarrytown Schools Assistant Superintendent for Business Honored

Tarrytown Schools Assistant Superintendent for Business Honored

May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Brian Fried, Assistant Superintendent for Business of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, has been named the...
Read More
The Gloves Were Off in the First Bowman Versus Latimer Debate

The Gloves Were Off in the First Bowman Versus Latimer Debate

May 14, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- No one who has been following the campaigns of 16th District incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman and his...
Read More
Author with Roots in Dobbs Ferry Puts New Spin on “How to Be Old”

Author with Roots in Dobbs Ferry Puts New Spin on “How to Be Old”

May 12, 2024
by Janine Annett In a world where many women hesitate to reveal their age, Lyn Slater is a breath of...
Read More
10 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
186 views
bookmark icon