Tarrytown Schools Assistant Superintendent for Business Honored

May 15, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Brian Fried, Assistant Superintendent for Business of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, has been named the 2024 recipient of the Gregory E. Carlson Outstanding SBO of the Year Award.

Named for past President Gregory E. Carlson of the Association of School Business Officials New York (ASBO New York), the award is given to a school business official that has demonstrated excellence in the performance of their duties and responsibilities to their school district and community. The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns will receive a donation of $1,500, sponsored by J.J. Stanis & Company, to use to better the district.

Fried will be recognized in front of his peers at the Education Summit in Saratoga Springs on June 4.

“As we interact with school business officials, we recognize that their work goes beyond the numbers and spreadsheets. It really affects the programs that are available to students and the quality of education they receive,” said Dr. Alissandra T. Stoyan, Director of Education and Research at ASBO New York. “We had a very competitive year for this award. He should be proud of winning it.”

Fried was nominated by Superintendent Dr. Raymond Sanchez for his commitment to the district.

“Mr. Fried is a dedicated school business official, who has paved the way for numerous advances within our district,” said Dr. Sanchez. “It’s no surprise that he was chosen to be this year’s recipient of the Gregory E. Carlson Award, as he is someone who has given back to our community in so many wonderful ways.”

Stoyan cited that the passing of the Capital Bond in December 2023, Fried’s commitment to food service by ensuring breakfast for all the students, his environmental stewardship, and the role of being environmentally conscious made his nomination stand out among the many candidates.

“Being nominated and ultimately selected for this award has truly been both a humbling experience and a source of pride. It is, without doubt, a highlight of my 28-year career thus far,” said Fried. “I’m fortunate to work in such a caring community with such dedicated and capable teammates. I’m blessed to work for a visionary Superintendent and an appropriately progressive Board of Education who are relentlessly invested in bringing services and an outstanding education to our students.”

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns has plans to use the $1,500 award to support the Changemakers program, a mentor and leadership program for Hispanic students, which culminates in a transformative, profound leadership retreat in Utah. Arris, the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns’ construction management firm, and Memasi, their architectural firm, have each offered a matching grant for this cause, bringing $4,500 in support for future Tarrytown applicants to the Changemaker program.

 

