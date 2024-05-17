Support our Sponsors
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • RiverArts Music Tour
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Community News
Health News

Healthcare Workers Vote to Authorize a Strike at Phelps Hospital, Unless…

• Bookmarks: 7

Members of 1199 healthcare workers union outside Phelps Hospital in early May
May 17, 2024

Registered nurses and other caregivers at Phelps Hospital voted 98.9% to authorize a strike “if hospital management refuses to settle a fair contract that provides greater staff input on patient care,” read a statement issued by a spokesperson for 1199SEIU, the union representing some 900 Phelps caregivers.

The workers are demanding a wage increase to keep up with inflation as well as no-cost family health insurance, guaranteed pensions and funds to subsidize professional education for job advancement. “Tens of thousands of 1199SEIU members at other Northwell facilities–including nearby Northern Westchester Hospital–already have strong 1199SEIU contracts,” the union asserts.

Union members engaged in a symbolic picket line in front of Phelps’ main entrance at the beginning of May. (see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/wp-admin/post-new.php) The strike authorization vote is designed to put more pressure on the hospital’s management. The union represents over 450,000 members throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

Support our Sponsors
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY

For its part, Phelps says it remains “optimistic that an agreement can be reached” and says it will continue to bargain in good faith. Said Phelps spokesman Todd Dezen: “We look forward to ongoing positive and productive negotiations with 1199.”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
  • Irvington PTSA
  • Piccola Trattoria - book your event parties!
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Ardsley on Hudson PTSA - VOTE
Healthcare Workers Vote to Authorize a Strike at Phelps Hospital, Unless…

Healthcare Workers Vote to Authorize a Strike at Phelps Hospital, Unless…

May 17, 2024
Registered nurses and other caregivers at Phelps Hospital voted 98.9% to authorize a strike “if hospital management refuses to settle...
Read More
Wasteless Horsemen Initiative Brings Sustainability to Tarrytown Schools

Wasteless Horsemen Initiative Brings Sustainability to Tarrytown Schools

May 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Wasteless Horsemen Initiative in the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns focuses on zero-waste practices that help...
Read More
The Club Car Grille Arrives in Irvington

The Club Car Grille Arrives in Irvington

May 17, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- On May 16, the much-anticipated Club Car Grille officially opened in the former River City Grille space...
Read More
Irvington School Board Names New Superintendent

Irvington School Board Names New Superintendent

May 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- At a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, May 15, Dr. Mara Ratesic was...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow to Host 150th Anniversary Car Show Saturday

Sleepy Hollow to Host 150th Anniversary Car Show Saturday

May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow will be hosting a 150th Anniversary Car Show on Saturday, May 18...
Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Candidates Make Cases for Board of Ed

Hastings-on-Hudson Candidates Make Cases for Board of Ed

May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Four candidates seeking three seats on the Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Education took part in in a May...
Read More
Ardsley Mayor Kaboolian Recognized as 2024 Woman of Distinction 

Ardsley Mayor Kaboolian Recognized as 2024 Woman of Distinction 

May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian was honored Tuesday at the 2024 NYS Senate Women of Distinction Ceremony in...
Read More
Tarrytown Schools Assistant Superintendent for Business Honored

Tarrytown Schools Assistant Superintendent for Business Honored

May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Brian Fried, Assistant Superintendent for Business of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, has been named the...
Read More
The Gloves Were Off in the First Bowman Versus Latimer Debate

The Gloves Were Off in the First Bowman Versus Latimer Debate

May 14, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- No one who has been following the campaigns of 16th District incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman and his...
Read More
Author with Roots in Dobbs Ferry Puts New Spin on “How to Be Old”

Author with Roots in Dobbs Ferry Puts New Spin on “How to Be Old”

May 12, 2024
by Janine Annett In a world where many women hesitate to reveal their age, Lyn Slater is a breath of...
Read More
7 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
93 views
bookmark icon