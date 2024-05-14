The Gloves Were Off in the First Bowman Versus Latimer Debate

May 14, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

No one who has been following the campaigns of 16th District incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman and his challenger, Westchester County Executive George Latimer could have been surprised by the street fight masquerading as a debate that took place on Wednesday in White Plains.

Just as their respective campaigns have spent the past two months lobbing accusations like mortar shells at the other camp, the two candidates repeatedly interrupted one another, accused each other of lying and of misstating their own records. One low point in the hour-long debate, moderated by News 12 anchor Tara Rosenblum, included the following exchange:

Bowman– You don’t think gun violence is a big issue.

Latimer– That’s ridiculous.

Bowman– That’s what you said.

Latimer– That’s ridiculous.

Bowman– That’s what you said.

Briefly summarized, the debate saw challenger Latimer accuse Bowman of using his office “as a platform to give speeches” around the country while neglecting issues important to 16th District voters. “He doesn’t even know the name of the Mayor of Rye Brook, he doesn’t know the name of the Mayor of Harrison, he doesn’t know the name of the Mayor of Irvington,” charged Latimer. “That’s the difference between being vocal and being local.”

Bowman defended his propensity for speechmaking: “Rhetoric creates movements and grass roots organizing that leads to American revolutions. That is what we need in this moment.”

Bowman, whose political “base” is in the district’s minority communities, finished his indictment of Latimer’s position on gun violence by saying “It shows you how you’ve neglected Yonkers and Mt. Vernon and New Rochelle, where the black and brown people live in poverty in this district and struggle with gun violence.”

Latimer, who has run up an impressive string of endorsements from local Westchester office holders with whom he has worked for years, returned to his theme that Bowman has been all talk and no action. “When you work in a legislative body, you need to form coalitions with people,” he lectured. “You need to have their respect. You can’t preach and scream at them on the steps of the Capital.”

Bowman pounced on that last sentence, interpreting it as a racial dog whistle. “Angry Black man!” he bellowed. “Angry Black man! It’s the southern strategy.”

Where Bowman displayed more traction was in his repeated allegation that Latimer was under the thrall of AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. After several earlier references to Latimer’s dependence on contributions from that influential pro-Israel group, Bowman said, “My opponent is in the pocket and bought and paid for by AIPAC, the largest recipient of AIPAC money in the country,” he said, adding, “AIPAC is funded by the same Republicans who support insurrectionists, the same Republicans who are against voting rights and against reproductive rights.”

It’s a tact Bowman employs to counter his reputation as a “pro-Palestinian” member of “The Squad,” the far leftwing faction of the Democratic caucus nominally led by Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. It is a stance that is not popular in many of the county’s suburban communities with significant Jewish populations.

Rhetorical overreach though it might have been, the AIPAC connection is one that Latimer had the most trouble with. Bowman staked out a clear position on Israel (“I align myself with Senator Chuck Schumer [who said] Benjamin Netanyahu should not be the prime minister of Israel).” Latimer’s response was that it was “not a question of who’s in power. The Israeli people need to see that they have an honest partner for peace,” he said before adding a small zinger: “We need to work through legislative process—not to have 435 Secretaries of State all commenting on every little nuance of this.”

For his part, Bowman had trouble explaining his actions in the notorious fire alarm incident in the Capitol, for which he was censured by the Republican-dominated House. Latimer hammered on the incident, repeatedly inviting the audience to look at the video of what happened. Bowman’s response (“as soon as I pulled the fire alarm, I immediately said it was an accident, which it was.”) did not seem dispositive.

On local issues—public safety, inflation, affordable housing, immigration, infrastructure, reproductive rights—differences, such as they were, revolved less around their respective stated goals and more on what each candidate has or hasn’t done to achieve them.

The vitriol that flowed freely inside the debate hall had already begun to spill out on the street before the debate even began. Joe Markus, a 24-year-old New Yorker who allegedly carried a ‘Latimer for Congress’ sign, approached the challenger as he entered the building. According to a Latimer aide, Markus took Latimer’s hand but would not let go, alarming the aide who then intervened. According to the Bowman camp, Latimer’s aide acted violently, throwing Markus to the sidewalk.

Latimer later described the incident as a violent assault aimed at him. For his part, Bowman said, “I’m grateful our supporter wasn’t more severely injured, but this occurrence is deeply shameful,” Bowman said, continuing, “My campaign has always been rooted in peace and love.”

The candidates will debate again for the League of Women Voters on June 10th. The primary will be held on June 25. It is widely held that the winner will be the next Representative of District 16 in Congress.