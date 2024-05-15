Support our Sponsors
Hastings-on-Hudson
School News

Hastings-on-Hudson Candidates Make Cases for Board of Ed

May 15, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Four candidates seeking three seats on the Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Education took part in in a May 13 Zoom forum sponsored by the The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns, Hastings PTSA & SEPTA.

Two incumbents, Board President Alexander Dal Piaz and Vice President Doreen Bucher, are vying for their second three-year terms, while David Barone and Catherine DiMartino are running for the first time. Trustee Dr. Damaris Lois Lang is not seeking reelection.

Dal Piaz has lived in the school district for 19 years and is a longtime partner in small software consultancy focused on the hospitality industry. The former Little League coach said he takes a cautious approach when looking at issues.

“Our school district is going to face a number of challenges,” he said. “I want to help to continue the progress I participated in during my first term on the board.”

Bucher has lived in the district for 10 years and has worked in marketing for 30 years. She said the next few years in Hastings will be critical in integrating new administrators in the middle and high schools and negotiating a teacher’s contract.

“I’m proud of the work that I accomplished in my first three years on the board,” she said. “I’m running again because the work to ensure the success of our children is on-going.”

Barone has lived in the district for three years and is the only candidate with no children attending district schools. A former physical education teacher in New York City, he is now employed as an administrator working in restorative justice, instituting programs in the city that focus on mediation and conflict resolution.

“I believe we owe it to Hastings students to continue to provide top-tier education in a safe, inclusive and equitable learning environment,” he said. “As a passionate advocate for restorative practices in education and community empowerment, I’m committed to making a real difference in our schools.”

DiMartino has lived in the district for six years and has worked in education for more than 25 years. For the last eight years she has been a Professor of Education at St. John’s University. She is a Hastings-on-Hudson Foundation board member and a Hastings basketball recreational league coach.

“Joining the Board of Education is a natural step in my journey,” she said. “I will advocate for the individual needs of each student and a learning environment that values, supports and nurtures our students as whole people. Like many of us, our family moved to Hastings because of the strength of our schools. I will collaborate with our experienced school leaders and fellow board members to realize our district’s full potential—in academics, the arts and athletics.”

There are 5,973 registered voters in Hastings. Voting on Tues., May 21 will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Cochran Gymnasium at Hastings High School.

Also on the ballot will be a $59.6 million budget that raises spending 3.5% from this year and includes a 3.2% tax levy increase for property owners.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hastings-on-Hudson Candidates Make Cases for Board of Ed

