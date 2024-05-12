Author with Roots in Dobbs Ferry Puts New Spin on “How to Be Old”

May 12, 2024

by Janine Annett

In a world where many women hesitate to reveal their age, Lyn Slater is a breath of fresh air. At 70, she’s upending preconceived notions of what it means to be a septuagenarian woman in her new book, How to Be Old: Lessons in Living Boldy from the Accidental Icon.

A cultural influencer, model, writer, content creator, and former professor, Slater became an “accidental icon” at age 61, when she started a fashion blog by that name. Soon after, Slater took social media by storm, acquiring more than half a million followers on Instagram and nearly a million followers across all platforms.

Slater turned to fashion blogging after she couldn’t find any websites or magazines that spoke to her, offering an “urban, modern, intellectual aesthetic” aimed at women who live “interesting but ordinary lives” and are “smart, creative, fashion forward, fit, thoughtful, engaged, related, and, most importantly, clear and comfortable with who they are,” she states on her website.

“The year I turned 59, I couldn’t find anything to wear,” Slater writes in How to Be Old. “Everything that hung in my closet or on racks in stores no longer inspired.” In the book’s prologue, Slater shares that her own mother lived until 95….

