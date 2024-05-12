Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Music Tour
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
Arts & Entertainment
Dobbs Ferry News

Author with Roots in Dobbs Ferry Puts New Spin on “How to Be Old”

• Bookmarks: 12

Lyn Slater with her new book at Picture Book in Dobbs Ferry
May 12, 2024

by Janine Annett

In a world where many women hesitate to reveal their age, Lyn Slater is a breath of fresh air. At 70, she’s upending preconceived notions of what it means to be a septuagenarian woman in her new book,  How to Be Old: Lessons in Living Boldy from the Accidental Icon.

A cultural influencer, model, writer, content creator, and former professor, Slater became an “accidental icon” at age 61, when she started a fashion blog by that name. Soon after, Slater took social media by storm, acquiring more than half a million followers on Instagram and nearly a million followers across all platforms.

Support our Sponsors
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY

Slater turned to fashion blogging after she couldn’t find any websites or magazines that spoke to her, offering an “urban, modern, intellectual aesthetic” aimed at women who live “interesting but ordinary lives” and are “smart, creative, fashion forward, fit, thoughtful, engaged, related, and, most importantly, clear and comfortable with who they are,” she states on her website.

“The year I turned 59, I couldn’t find anything to wear,” Slater writes in How to Be Old. “Everything that hung in my closet or on racks in stores no longer inspired.” In the book’s prologue, Slater shares that her own mother lived until 95….

 

This story originated in Rivertowns Current. To read the rest, go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/dobbs-ferry-native-puts-new-spin?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Ardsley on Hudson PTSA - VOTE
  • Newington Cropsey Birds in Art
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Piccola Trattoria - book your event parties!
  • Irvington PTSA
Author with Roots in Dobbs Ferry Puts New Spin on “How to Be Old”

Author with Roots in Dobbs Ferry Puts New Spin on “How to Be Old”

May 12, 2024
by Janine Annett In a world where many women hesitate to reveal their age, Lyn Slater is a breath of...
Read More
Irvington Board Rejects Call to Take Down Pride Flags in June

Irvington Board Rejects Call to Take Down Pride Flags in June

May 12, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— As far as culture wars go, it was a very brief skirmish. At the first May meeting...
Read More
Two Local Veterans Named to State Hall of Fame

Two Local Veterans Named to State Hall of Fame

May 10, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo---   Two local veterans will be inducted by New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins into...
Read More
Irvington Woods Honored for its Old Growth

Irvington Woods Honored for its Old Growth

May 8, 2024
Earlier this month, the Village of Irvington was welcomed into another prestigious environmental club when it was admitted into the...
Read More
Ardsley Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

Ardsley Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

May 8, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley High School has named the top two scholars in the Class of 2024 with Derek Xu...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Junior Named Congressional Art Winner

Sleepy Hollow High Junior Named Congressional Art Winner

May 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Daniel Anderson, a junior at Sleepy Hollow High School, has been chosen by Congressman Mike Lawler as...
Read More
Irvington Asks For—And Gets—Not-So-Good News On Climate Change

Irvington Asks For—And Gets—Not-So-Good News On Climate Change

May 5, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- In the 16 months since Charlotte Binns was named Irvington’s first Sustainability Director, the village has upped...
Read More
Golden Record Re-spin

Golden Record Re-spin

May 4, 2024
GOLDEN RECORD RE-SPIN: Instructions and a map for life unexpected By Krista Madsen– For Valentine’s Day, I wrote about the love story...
Read More
Longtime Local Collaborators To Release ‘Debut’ Album At Music Hall “Listening Party”

Longtime Local Collaborators To Release ‘Debut’ Album At Music Hall “Listening Party”

May 3, 2024
By W.B. King-- Sometime in 1993, Norm Dodge received a call from a buddy recording an album in Sleepy Hollow...
Read More
“Visions of Nature” Launches Ardsley Village Hall Gallery

“Visions of Nature” Launches Ardsley Village Hall Gallery

May 3, 2024
By Kris DiLorenzo-- The Village of Ardsley’s inaugural art exhibit is open in Village Hall, in a gallery established to...
Read More
12 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
164 views
bookmark icon