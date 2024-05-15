Ardsley Mayor Kaboolian Recognized as 2024 Woman of Distinction 

May 15, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian was honored Tuesday at the 2024 NYS Senate Women of Distinction Ceremony in Albany by Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for her leadership and commitment to civil and human rights, diversity, and community advocacy.

The Women of Distinction program, held annually by the New York State Senate, celebrates exceptional women from each Senate District who have made remarkable contributions to their communities, shattered barriers, and achieved remarkable accomplishments.

Support our Sponsors







“Nancy Kaboolian embodies what it means to be a Woman of Distinction,” Stewart-Cousins said. “Her dedication to fostering an inclusive, diverse, and supportive community in Ardsley is truly inspiring. Mayor Kaboolian’s leadership has not only enhanced the quality of life for Ardsley residents but has also set an example for communities across New York State. I am thrilled to honor her outstanding contributions and unwavering dedication to public service.”

Kaboolian has served in many capacities in Ardsley since 2002. She served on the Board of Architectural Review and the Zoning Board of Appeals before becoming a trustee in 2012 and Deputy Mayor from 2014 to 2017. Since her election as mayor in 2017, she has been re-elected three times.

“I am honored to be named a 2024 NY Senate Woman of Distinction,” Kaboolian said. “This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Ardsley community, and our commitment to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and unity. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in Ardsley—from establishing the Multicultural, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee to implementing significant police reforms and welcoming asylum seekers. I thank Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for this recognition and for her support of our shared values.”

Kaboolian has championed civil and human rights for all residents, advocating for marginalized groups and leading significant reforms. Under her leadership, Ardsley established the Multicultural, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee, celebrating cultural diversity through various community events. She also spearheaded a comprehensive review of police policies, resulting in important reforms like implicit bias training and increased transparency.

Recently, under Kaboolian’s leadership, Ardsley has welcomed asylum seekers and collaborated with community organizations to support their resettlement. Ardsley has been recognized by NICHE as one of the best places to live in the United States and was named the #1 place to live in Westchester County this year.