Support our Sponsors
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
  • RiverArts Music Tour
Ardsley
Government & Politics

Ardsley Mayor Kaboolian Recognized as 2024 Woman of Distinction 

• Bookmarks: 9

May 15, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian was honored Tuesday at the 2024 NYS Senate Women of Distinction Ceremony in Albany by Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for her leadership and commitment to civil and human rights, diversity, and community advocacy.

The Women of Distinction program, held annually by the New York State Senate, celebrates exceptional women from each Senate District who have made remarkable contributions to their communities, shattered barriers, and achieved remarkable accomplishments.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry

“Nancy Kaboolian embodies what it means to be a Woman of Distinction,” Stewart-Cousins said. “Her dedication to fostering an inclusive, diverse, and supportive community in Ardsley is truly inspiring. Mayor Kaboolian’s leadership has not only enhanced the quality of life for Ardsley residents but has also set an example for communities across New York State. I am thrilled to honor her outstanding contributions and unwavering dedication to public service.”

Kaboolian has served in many capacities in Ardsley since 2002. She served on the Board of Architectural Review and the Zoning Board of Appeals before becoming a trustee in 2012 and Deputy Mayor from 2014 to 2017. Since her election as mayor in 2017, she has been re-elected three times.

“I am honored to be named a 2024 NY Senate Woman of Distinction,” Kaboolian said. “This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Ardsley community, and our commitment to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and unity. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in Ardsley—from establishing the Multicultural, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee to implementing significant police reforms and welcoming asylum seekers. I thank Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for this recognition and for her support of our shared values.”

Kaboolian has championed civil and human rights for all residents, advocating for marginalized groups and leading significant reforms. Under her leadership, Ardsley established the Multicultural, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee, celebrating cultural diversity through various community events. She also spearheaded a comprehensive review of police policies, resulting in important reforms like implicit bias training and increased transparency.

Recently, under Kaboolian’s leadership, Ardsley has welcomed asylum seekers and collaborated with community organizations to support their resettlement. Ardsley has been recognized by NICHE as one of the best places to live in the United States and was named the #1 place to live in Westchester County this year.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria - book your event parties!
  • Irvington PTSA
  • Newington Cropsey Birds in Art
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
  • Ardsley on Hudson PTSA - VOTE
Sleepy Hollow to Host 150th Anniversary Car Show Saturday

Sleepy Hollow to Host 150th Anniversary Car Show Saturday

May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow will be hosting a 150th Anniversary Car Show on Saturday, May 18...
Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Candidates Make Cases for Board of Ed

Hastings-on-Hudson Candidates Make Cases for Board of Ed

May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Four candidates seeking three seats on the Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Education took part in in a May...
Read More
Ardsley Mayor Kaboolian Recognized as 2024 Woman of Distinction 

Ardsley Mayor Kaboolian Recognized as 2024 Woman of Distinction 

May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian was honored Tuesday at the 2024 NYS Senate Women of Distinction Ceremony in...
Read More
Tarrytown Schools Assistant Superintendent for Business Honored

Tarrytown Schools Assistant Superintendent for Business Honored

May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Brian Fried, Assistant Superintendent for Business of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, has been named the...
Read More
The Gloves Were Off in the First Bowman Versus Latimer Debate

The Gloves Were Off in the First Bowman Versus Latimer Debate

May 14, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- No one who has been following the campaigns of 16th District incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman and his...
Read More
Author with Roots in Dobbs Ferry Puts New Spin on “How to Be Old”

Author with Roots in Dobbs Ferry Puts New Spin on “How to Be Old”

May 12, 2024
by Janine Annett In a world where many women hesitate to reveal their age, Lyn Slater is a breath of...
Read More
Irvington Board Rejects Call to Take Down Pride Flags in June

Irvington Board Rejects Call to Take Down Pride Flags in June

May 12, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— As far as culture wars go, it was a very brief skirmish. At the first May meeting...
Read More
Two Local Veterans Named to State Hall of Fame

Two Local Veterans Named to State Hall of Fame

May 10, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo---   Two local veterans will be inducted by New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins into...
Read More
Irvington Woods Honored for its Old Growth

Irvington Woods Honored for its Old Growth

May 8, 2024
Earlier this month, the Village of Irvington was welcomed into another prestigious environmental club when it was admitted into the...
Read More
Ardsley Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

Ardsley Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

May 8, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley High School has named the top two scholars in the Class of 2024 with Derek Xu...
Read More
9 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
57 views
bookmark icon