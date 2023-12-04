December 4, 2023
Party of One
December 4, 2023
PARTY OF ONE: Living and Dying Alone By Krista Madsen– In recent weeks, I’ve been examining loneliness—the epidemic and it’s new New York ambassador...Read More
Officials Hold Workshop On How To Reclaim Lost Funds
December 4, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Government for the people was on full display Saturday afternoon, December 2 at the Hastings-on-Hudson Public Library....Read More
The Power of Passion
December 3, 2023
State Assemblywoman MJ Shimsky was so impressed by the passion with which 10-year-old Colin Ricker described the effect his visit...Read More
Villages Launch Seasonal Festivities In A Burst Of Light
December 3, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Black Friday may have been the start of the commercial side of the holidays, but the first...Read More
High School Girls Basketball Teams Striving to be Competitive
December 3, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local girls’ basketball season. Here is a look at each team: DOBBS...Read More
Local Boys Basketball Squads Aiming to Show Improvement
November 30, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local boys’ basketball season. Here is the outlook for each team: DOBBS...Read More
Fatality at Broadway and McKeel Avenue Highlights Longstanding Risks for Tarrytown Pedestrians
November 30, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Nelida Distante, 82, of West Elizabeth Street in Tarrytown was crossing North Broadway at its intersection with...Read More
Negative Declaration Issued for Apartment Plan Near Tarrytown Train Station
November 29, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo A multi-family rental project proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown took a major step forward...Read More
Al Schnier Reflects on His Life, Career and moe.’s Upcoming Shows at The Capitol Theatre
November 28, 2023
By W.B. King-- When Al Schnier thinks back to an early August evening in 1997, the phrase “imposter syndrome” comes...Read More
“No Shave November” Raises Cancer Research Money in Honor of the Late Detective Dave Walsh
November 27, 2023
Some Irvington police officers were looking a little scruffy during the month of November. Others looked rather dashing. By month’s...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.