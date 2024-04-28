Support our Sponsors
A Coalescing of Crawls Boosts Local Bars–and a Bookstore

Competitors after seeking clues in Transom Books prepare to descend on the Setback Inn for the final judgments
April 28, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

Saturday, April 27 was in many ways a perfect storm of rivertowns activity—particularly in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. It was the first weekend in which the sunlight-to-temperature ratio was sufficient to draw people out of hibernation. It was also the day of the Duck Derby in Patriots Park, where kids and their parents wagered real money on yellow rubber ducks careening down Andre’s Brook.

Saturday was also an ideal day to crawl, which hundreds did in two overlapping competitions that converged that evening in a boisterous celebration and awards ceremony at the Setback Inn on Tarrytown’s Main Street.

There, the seemingly incongruous combination of the Independent Bookstore Crawl and the Halfway to Halloween pub crawl. About a hundred competitors, most of them in out-of-season Halloween costumes, made the rounds of the two villages’ watering holes, including the Tapp on North Broadway where the idea was conceived by manager Sarah Haase, Horsefeathers, The Cube Inn, Mr. Nick’s and J.P. Doyle’s on Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Street. At each stop, participants were greeted with libations, trivia questions and assignments to find clues in places ranging from the obvious to the obscure. They were also given a chance to strut their stuff in their Halloween costumes for a contest at the day’s end.

Revelers in disguise outside The Tapp on North Broadway

Since it was also Indy Bookshop Day, an event that was part of a larger crawl along the Hudson Valley Book Trail. In Tarrytown, Chris Steib, proprietor of Transom Books, tucked in a narrow storefront down Main Street from the Music Hall, made his shop a station stop in the pub crawl by providing scavenger clues buried in the pages of Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Transom reaped the benefits of good weather and proximity to a few of the stops on the pub crawl The shop has been in business only three years, and Steib likes the trajectory he is on. “This is really a great town for books,” said as cat-costumed customers perused the shelves. “We’ve created a really nice loyal audience here.”

Winners and winner-wannabes crowd into the Setback Inn for the payoff

Ss the day wound down, the decibel level of the sound system at the Setback Inn trended higher as crawler made their way in and p to the bar. Periodically, the DJ would interrupt the music, allowing Emcee Jessica Rabbit to announce another prize winner or read off a raffle number, eliciting triumphant screams from lucky winners. Both bar and bookstore owners alike see promotions like this as a good thing for local business.

April 28, 2024
