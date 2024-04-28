Arts & EntertainmentCommunity NewsSleepy Hollow News A Coalescing of Crawls Boosts Local Bars–and a Bookstore Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 6 Competitors after seeking clues in Transom Books prepare to descend on the Setback Inn for the final judgments April 28, 2024 By Barrett Seaman– Saturday, April 27 was in many ways a perfect storm of rivertowns activity—particularly in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. It was the first weekend in which the sunlight-to-temperature ratio was sufficient to draw people out of hibernation. It was also the day of the Duck Derby in Patriots Park, where kids and their parents wagered real money on yellow rubber ducks careening down Andre’s Brook. Saturday was also an ideal day to crawl, which hundreds did in two overlapping competitions that converged that evening in a boisterous celebration and awards ceremony at the Setback Inn on Tarrytown’s Main Street.Support our Sponsors There, the seemingly incongruous combination of the Independent Bookstore Crawl and the Halfway to Halloween pub crawl. About a hundred competitors, most of them in out-of-season Halloween costumes, made the rounds of the two villages’ watering holes, including the Tapp on North Broadway where the idea was conceived by manager Sarah Haase, Horsefeathers, The Cube Inn, Mr. Nick’s and J.P. Doyle’s on Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Street. At each stop, participants were greeted with libations, trivia questions and assignments to find clues in places ranging from the obvious to the obscure. They were also given a chance to strut their stuff in their Halloween costumes for a contest at the day’s end. Revelers in disguise outside The Tapp on North Broadway Since it was also Indy Bookshop Day, an event that was part of a larger crawl along the Hudson Valley Book Trail. In Tarrytown, Chris Steib, proprietor of Transom Books, tucked in a narrow storefront down Main Street from the Music Hall, made his shop a station stop in the pub crawl by providing scavenger clues buried in the pages of Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Transom reaped the benefits of good weather and proximity to a few of the stops on the pub crawl The shop has been in business only three years, and Steib likes the trajectory he is on. “This is really a great town for books,” said as cat-costumed customers perused the shelves. “We’ve created a really nice loyal audience here.” Winners and winner-wannabes crowd into the Setback Inn for the payoff Ss the day wound down, the decibel level of the sound system at the Setback Inn trended higher as crawler made their way in and p to the bar. Periodically, the DJ would interrupt the music, allowing Emcee Jessica Rabbit to announce another prize winner or read off a raffle number, eliciting triumphant screams from lucky winners. Both bar and bookstore owners alike see promotions like this as a good thing for local business. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Arts & EntertainmentCommunity NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News A Coalescing of Crawls Boosts Local Bars–and a Bookstore April 28, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Saturday, April 27 was in many ways a perfect storm of rivertowns activity—particularly in Tarrytown and Sleepy... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News “Dance More” Joan Osborne Urges Her Audiences April 27, 2024 By W.B. King-- Crisscrossing the nation over the last 30-plus years performing her unique brand of soulful-Americana-bluesy-pop, Joan Osbourne came... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Biden Comes to Irvington: Timeline of a Presidential Visit April 26, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Over the course of a few hours on Thursday, April 25, the President of the United States... Read More ArdsleyDobbs Ferry NewsHastings-on-HudsonIrvington NewsSchool News Rivertown High Schools Rank High in Latest U.S. News Assessment April 25, 2024 U.S. News & World Report has come out with its 2024 rankings of public high schools, and four rivertown schools... Read More ArdsleyDobbs Ferry NewsHastings-on-HudsonIrvington NewsSchool NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Board of Education Races Set in Local School Districts April 25, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- When residents head to the polls May 21 to vote on the annual school budgets, they will... Read More Rivertowns Sports Westchester Tennis Ladder Adds Women’s Doubles April 23, 2024 By Shana Liebman-- On May 8th, the annual Westchester Tennis Ladder (WTL) will launch its fifth season, this time with... Read More Environmental News Rivertowns Students Crush Earth Month April 23, 2024 By Kris DiLorenzo-- Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, and Ardsley — All over the world, young people are leading the fight against... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News The Perils of Presidential Visits April 22, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— President Biden is coming to Irvington. That’s exciting—at least to local Democrats, some of whom are forking... Read More Health NewsLifestyles Land of Ambiguous Loss April 22, 2024 LAND OF AMBIGUOUS LOSS: Make a left after crossing the Uncanny Valley By Krista Madsen– When a robot—perhaps crafted to resemble... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Alternate Routes During Biden Visit April 22, 2024 The following was provided by the County Executive's office offering alternative routes during the President's visit to Irvington Thursday afternoon:... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint