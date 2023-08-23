Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News Local College Rebrands as Mercy University Published 48 seconds ago48s ago Hudson Hall at newly named Mercy University. August 23, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— With the arrival of a new president and the addition of a sixth school of learning, Mercy College announced Tuesday it was making another major move by changing its name to Mercy University.Sponsor “Today is monumental in Mercy’s history,” said Joe Gantz, chairman of the Mercy University Board of Trustees. “Our unwavering commitment to the students we serve has brought Mercy to this moment and the college is poised to provide exceptional educational opportunities for generations to come.” The rebranded university, which was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1950 and its only Westchester County campus is located in Dobbs Ferry, is the region’s largest private minority-serving institution and Hispanic-Serving Institution. Mercy has more than 8,000 enrolled students and more than 100 undergraduate degree, graduate degree, and certificate programs. “Becoming a university is the natural evolution for our institution, and firmly rooted in Mercy’s founding principles,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., the 13th president of Mercy University. “We celebrate the many ways we have successfully educated thousands of students, who are often the first in their families to attend college. Mercy University looks forward to the next 75 years of growth and enrichment, deepening our community ties, and finding new ways to push higher education forward to advance student success.” Mercy officials also celebrated the addition of a School of Nursing, which joins the schools of Liberal Arts, Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, and Social and Behavioral Sciences. “Mercy College’s transformation into Mercy University marks a profound milestone, capturing the long dedication the institution holds to diverse disciplines and scholastic excellence,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “Mercy University is not just a name change, it is an embodiment of dedication to shaping futures, transforming lives and leading the way in higher education. Here’s to the next 75 years of growth, inspiration and empowerment.” All logos and signage across Mercy campuses will be updated to reflect the new name. There will also be marketing campaigns throughout New York City and Westchester County including billboards at Time Square, and ads on New York City Transit buses and subways and Metro- North Railroad trains. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News Local College Rebrands as Mercy University August 23, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- With the arrival of a new president and the addition of a sixth school of learning, Mercy... Read More Arts & Entertainment Billy Gibbons Shares Insights on Life, Career in Advance of ZZ Top’s Capitol Theatre Performance August 22, 2023 By W.B. King--- “Play what you want to hear,” B.B. King often said. Whether or not Billy Gibbons heard the... Read More Historic RivertownsIrvington News A Historic Train Station Badly in Need of Tender Loving Care August 21, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- A local group called Friends of the Ardsley-on-Hudson Train Station is urging the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Monster Dogs August 20, 2023 MONSTER DOGS: A playlist gone wild By Krista Madsen– In my land upstate where I battle the greenery, and shape the snow,... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 August Mid-Month Programs Update August 17, 2023 August 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update Manga & Anime Club Tuesday, August 15 4:00 - 5:00 PM Teens Join other teens... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News Elmsford-based Hudson Barter Exchange Acquired by NJ Firm August 17, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo---- The successful barter exchange company owned by Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and her husband Kevin for the... Read More Tarrytown News New Medical Director for TVAC August 16, 2023 After 40 years of service to the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps as Medical Director... Read More Irvington News Irvington School Year Calendar August 16, 2023 August 8/30-31 Superintendent’s Conference Day (no students) September 9/5 Schools open 9/25 Yom Kippur (schools closed) October 10/9 Columbus Day/Indigenous... Read More Environmental News Protesters and Pols Urge Governor Hochul to Stop Holtec’s Dumping Plan August 15, 2023 THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED On Friday, August 18th, Governor Hochul announced that she had signed the "Save the Hudson"... Read More Sleepy Hollow News Register for sleepy Hollow Fall Sports August 15, 2023 Registration is open for fall sports clinics brought to you by Sleepy Hollow Recreation and US Sport Group: Soccer clinics at Devries... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint