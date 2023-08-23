Local College Rebrands as Mercy University

August 23, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

With the arrival of a new president and the addition of a sixth school of learning, Mercy College announced Tuesday it was making another major move by changing its name to Mercy University.

Sponsor

“Today is monumental in Mercy’s history,” said Joe Gantz, chairman of the Mercy University Board of Trustees. “Our unwavering commitment to the students we serve has brought Mercy to this moment and the college is poised to provide exceptional educational opportunities for generations to come.”

The rebranded university, which was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1950 and its only Westchester County campus is located in Dobbs Ferry, is the region’s largest private minority-serving institution and Hispanic-Serving Institution. Mercy has more than 8,000 enrolled students and more than 100 undergraduate degree, graduate degree, and certificate programs.

“Becoming a university is the natural evolution for our institution, and firmly rooted in Mercy’s founding principles,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., the 13th president of Mercy University. “We celebrate the many ways we have successfully educated thousands of students, who are often the first in their families to attend college. Mercy University looks forward to the next 75 years of growth and enrichment, deepening our community ties, and finding new ways to push higher education forward to advance student success.”

Mercy officials also celebrated the addition of a School of Nursing, which joins the schools of Liberal Arts, Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, and Social and Behavioral Sciences.

“Mercy College’s transformation into Mercy University marks a profound milestone, capturing the long dedication the institution holds to diverse disciplines and scholastic excellence,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “Mercy University is not just a name change, it is an embodiment of dedication to shaping futures, transforming lives and leading the way in higher education. Here’s to the next 75 years of growth, inspiration and empowerment.”

All logos and signage across Mercy campuses will be updated to reflect the new name. There will also be marketing campaigns throughout New York City and Westchester County including billboards at Time Square, and ads on New York City Transit buses and subways and Metro- North Railroad trains.