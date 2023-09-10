Lighthouse Swimmers Raise the Stakes in Charity Event

September 10, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

A parade of thunderstorms over the previous two days had organizers of the second annual Lighthouse Swim Across the Hudson warning the 88 registered participants on Saturday night that they might have to cancel. But as dawn broke on Sunday, the skies were calm if still gray, the Hudson just shy of glassy and the tide as close to neutral as a swimmer facing three miles from Nyack to Kingsland Point could want.

Sponsor

A Baker’s Dozen, probably intimidated by the fickle weather, stayed home, but 75 others, ranging in age from 14 to 72, took the plunge. First to touch the sand of the pocket beach on the Westchester shore was Rob McCreanor of Peekskill, clocking in at one hour and three minutes. Each finisher, not matter how long they took, received a commemorative medallion. Much appreciation was also given to the more than 50 kayakers and canoers who accompanied the swimmers.

The big winner was Feeding Westchester, the local nonprofit dedicated to combatting feed insecurity, which will receive the lion’s share of the more than $35,000 earned from entry fees and sponsorships ranging from the two top supporters, yoghurt maker Danone and Phelps Hospital/Northwell Heath, to a host of local restaurants and organizations.

While only in its second year, the Lighthouse Swim is showing a strong trendline: the number of swimmers more than doubled, and the event managed to raise some $10,000 more than it did in the first year.